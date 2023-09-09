Snake Bytes 9/9: Big Game Gallen

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 1, Chicago 0

Entering the game, the Diamondbacks had zero wiggle room in the standings. Friday afternoon, Chicago pitching gave the team zero wiggle room for mistakes in the game. Zac Gallen was up to the challenge.

Zac Gallen tossed the first official complete game of his career on Friday afternoon, a three-hit shutout of the Wild Card rival Chicago Cubs.

Road games have not been kind to Gallen this season. On Friday, Gallen defied that trend, firing a complete game shutout against the team ahead of them on the Wild Card table.

While Zac Gallen had previously tossed a “complete game shutout” it was on the back end of a truncated double header, where the games were shortened to seven innings, thus not counting as a CGSO. On Friday, Gallen went the full nine, allowing only three hits.

With the Reds and Marlins hot on their heels, the Diamondbacks, led by Zac Gallen’s CGSO, remained in control of their own destiny by squeaking out a narrow 1-0 victory over the Cubs in Chicago.

THAT WAS A CY YOUNG PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/KT7QU1S1Qv — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 8, 2023

Nick Ahmed Named Roberto Clemente Award Finalist

Well, this is a bit awkward.

Beyond the Slap: ‘Whatever you think you know about Tommy Pham, you don’t.’ (The Athletic)

Tommy Pham has made quite the impact since arriving at the deadline, but there is so much more to the story.

Jake McCarthy is playing on easy mode in Reno

Fresh off his four-hit, three-steal night, hear from Jake McCarthy on what's working and what he's going to continue doing @Dbacks | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/nBtUgi1bVN — Reno Aces (@Aces) September 9, 2023

Other Baseball News

Official statement from Mark Lerner

