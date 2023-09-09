Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 22

Welcome back to PYW! Last week, in my vaguely depressed and hopeless opinion of the remaining season, I asked you to write a promotional teaser for what was coming up . Another week in a row with only two qualifying comments so lets go ahead and see what they were!

In second place we have Snake_Bitten with two recs!

Sounds like it has everything FOX action/realtiy show could ask for! Would probably watch.

And winning first place this week with 3 recs is MrRbi17!

A poignant reminder what what the finale truly holds... No matter what happens, it will be the end of the Greg Schulte era. Enjoy him while we still can.

And now for the updated standings. How do the contenders stack up going into the homestretch?

Standings Players Score Players Score gzimmerm 20 Kilnborn 18 Justin27 12 Diamondhacks 9 Spencer O'Gara 9 MrRbi17 7 Makakilo 6 Jack Sommers 5 NikT77 3 520Tommy 2 Snake_Bitten 2

No change at the top. Gzimmerm has an impressive lead, but Justin isn’t that far behind at all. Three podium finishes in the final weeks and he could easily pass him for a spot in the finale.

This week, we’re going to go back to the tried, true, and traditional caption prompt! Last week the Diamondbacks tweeted out this photo of... a celebration? Honestly not sure what is actually going on here, so you tell me. Go!