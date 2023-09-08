Diamondbacks 1, Cubs 0: A Gallen of praise

[Jim] Dan is still at work, but a quick recap of this one is definitely deserved, to keep you going until he gets out. For it was a real pitching duel at Wrigley Field this afternoon. Both pitchers took no-hitters into the fifth inning, and the game was scoreless until two outs in the top of the eighth, when an overturned third out on an outfield trap, gave Corbin Carroll an RBI single, and Arizona a one-run lead. Zac Gallen rebounded from two disastrous starts to re-establish his Cy Young credentials. He became the first Diamondback pitcher to complete eight innings this season, and came out for the ninth to finish the job.

It was the first shutout for Arizona since Tyler Gilbert’s no-hitter, as Gallen allowed three hits and a walk, with nine strikeouts and threw 107 pitches. Big props to Gabriel Moreno, who gunned down a pair of base-stealing attempts, which meant the Cubs did not have a single at-bat with runners in scoring position. It was the first 1-0 win for the D-backs since the final game of the 2019 season. They had lost the last five 1-0 games since then.