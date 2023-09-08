SnakeBytes 9/8: Tommy Pham goes bear hunting

Diamondbacks News

(Sports Illustrated) Pham’s Two Homers Powers D-backs to Victory in Chicago

“He’s the guy we lean on for a lot of different reasons,” said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. “It’s the stability of the at-bat, stability of the conversation, just a professionalism that he walks around with every single day. It was nice to see him hit two home runs in a big way and contribute. Those were big blows, and I think it made a statement that we’re ready to play.”

(Arizona Sports) Jordan Lawlar shows off speed and glove in MLB debut, D-backs win

After getting called up on Wednesday afternoon, Lawlar started at short and hit eighth in the first game he was available. While shortstop Nick Ahmed was designated for assignment to create some room for playing time, All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is still in need of at-bats as well. To fix that, Perdomo started just his second game of the season at third base on Thursday. Ketel Marte got the usual nod at second base, where Perdomo could play as well. Lawlar could also see some time at third base too.

(AZ Central) ‘Great day’ for DBacks: Top prospect Jordan Lawlar arrives in heat of playoff race

After getting the news of his call up Wednesday and hurriedly packing his bags at both the ballpark and hotel, Lawlar flew into Chicago from Albuquerque, arriving just before his new Diamondbacks’ teammates. At the team hotel, he caught up with familiar faces like Carroll and Zac Gallen. Carroll, who adapted to the majors with few difficulties, offered Lawlar a simple message of advice: “Just be yourself.”

MLB News

(ESPN) Reports: Mookie Betts (foot) leaves ballpark on crutches

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left LoanDepot Park in Miami on crutches after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday night against the Marlins, according to multiple reports. X-rays reportedly were negative.

(BR.com) Re-Grading 2023 MLB Trade Deadline’s Biggest Deals 1 Month Later

The passing of MLB’s trade deadline simultaneously feels like just yesterday yet also forever ago. That kind of paradox is only possible when a lot has happened in a short order. If nothing else, it’s a good time for fresh grades for the summer’s biggest trades.

(FOX21) MLB Ball Boy Chucks Baseball Into Stands, Blissfully Unaware It Was a Fair Ball

In the top of the sixth inning, a Marlins ball boy committed an unfortunate gaffe by inadvertently fielding a fair ball—and then chucking said ball into the grandstands.

With one out and a runner on first, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman laced a shot down the right-field line. The ball boy, presumably thinking the ball was foul, then casually fielded the ball and threw it to some lucky fan.