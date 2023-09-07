Snake Bytes 9/7: End of an Era

Diamondbacks News:

Nick Ahmed on his conversation with D-backs GM Mike Hazen:



Nick Ahmed on his conversation with D-backs GM Mike Hazen:

"Just explained they're gonna call up [Jordan] Lawlar and try to put out a better lineup against left-handed pitching ... I get it. I didn't do my job well enough."

[AZS] Nick Ahmed takes accountability after D-backs DFA longtime SS

“Really my entire life, I’ve never been on any type of team and not played,” Ahmed said. “When I wasn’t in the lineup or on the field, I to the best of my abilities tried to help all our young guys and encourage guys and the guys who were struggling. Find tips on pitchers, get guys prepared and do things like that. The aspect of not being able to be in the lineup and do what you love is challenging.”

[MLBTR] D-backs to promote Jordan Lawlar

A Dallas native, Lawlar was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2021 draft class coming out of high school. He somewhat surprisingly lasted until the sixth pick, though Arizona went above slot with the third-highest signing bonus to add him to the system.

Lawlar’s draft season was cut short by an injury to his left shoulder, which required surgery. He didn’t show any signs of rust the following year, though. The right-handed hitter put together a .303/.401/.509 batting line in his first full professional season. He reached Double-A Amarillo late last year, an impressive achievement for a player who had just turned 20 years old.

[MLB] Alek Thomas drives in 5 runs in D-backs win over Rockies

Thomas crushed a cutter in the middle of the zone, and knew the ball was heading for the seats just by the sound of the ball leaving the bat. The homer gave Arizona a 6-5 lead, but it also provided a jolt of energy that the club needed after the lingering feeling of defeat from Tuesday night.

[SI] Corbin Carroll hit by pitch, exits game

Corbin Carroll exited today's game with a right wrist contusion. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 6, 2023

Baseball News:

[NYP] Max Scherzer gets shelled in start vs. ex-Met teammate Justin Verlander

After the game, Scherzer told reporters that he was dealing with “an ailment,” that affected him on the mound.

“I couldn’t get all the way through the ball, couldn’t explode through the ball,” Scherzer said. “I can go out there and compete. I went out there against Minnesota last time kind of with a similar issue and was able to compete and locate. … Today, just didn’t get it done and didn’t locate the ball well enough.”

[SI] MLB ump Larry Vanover misses season high 29 calls in Red Sox v Rays game