Rockies 5 @ Diamondbacks 12

Record: 72-68, on pace for 83 W, +9 on 2022

NL West: Second, 2.0 Games ahead of SF, but not close to LAD

Wild Card: .5 Games behind CIN for spot #3, virtually tied with Miami

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Ezequiel Tovar - SS Corbin Carroll - RF Ryan McMahon - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Brendan Rodgers - 2B Tommy Pham - LF Nolan Jones - LF Christian Walker - 1B Elehuris Montero - DH Alek Thomas - CF Sean Bouchard - RF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Hunter Goodman - 1B Evan Longoria - 3B Brenton Doyle - CF Jose Herrera - C Austin Wynns - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Chris Flexen - RHP Zach Davies - RHP

Davies walked the first two Rockies before Rodgers singled to right, scoring Tovar (1-0 COL). Then Nolan Jones tripled to score a couple more (3-0 COL). He allowed one additional run on a Goodman single before Doyle flew out to blissfully end the bleeding (4-0 COL). Arizona managed to score 1 in bottom half (4-1 COL). By the end of the third though, it was a whole new ballgame. Colorado scored again in the top half, but the Arizona bats came alive in the bottom. Perdomo walked, Carroll got his first of two HBP (he left after two - hopefully as a precaution) and both scored on a Pham double. Them Walker walked and Thomas hit a 3-run home run (6-5 AZ)!

The fourth saw another 3 runs for the Diamondbacks as Perdomo and Carroll were hit by pitches before Marte walked and Pham walked an RBI home and Thomas hit a 2-RBI single (9-5 AZ)! In the fifth Herrera doubled and Perdomo singled him home for another run (10-5 AZ). And in the sixth, Gurriel got in on the action, singling Pham home to elevate the score to 11-5 Arizona.

It was quite from then on until Gurriel wanted to have some more fun in the eighth. He hit a solo home run to give the game it’s final score: 12-5 Arizona.

Conclusion

Honestly, I ended up missing most of this game due to an extraordinarily long TSA Pre-Check meeting that was supposed to be 10 minutes and ended up over an hour. But it seems like it was a blast. Despite another typical Davies start and the need for FIVE bullpen arms, the team suitably demolished the Rockies. Alek Thomas had himself a day, and necessary key contributors showed up the day before a make or break series begins in Chicago.

Ryne Nelson and the snakes will travel to Chicago to face Javier Assad and the Cubs.