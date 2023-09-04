Meme Monday 9/4: So Close Now

I don’t know about you, but the 2023 Diamondbacks remind me of the Mechanic’s Triangle. See image:

Now replace good with starting pitching, replace fast with offense, and replace cheap with bullpen and you can only pick 2 to show up each game. Starter does well? Here comes the bullpen to blow it. Offense does well? Starter gives up 6 runs in 4 innings. Bullpen does well? Offense scores 1 run in 9 innings. We as fans have been suffering under the ‘D-backy Triangle’ since mid-June and with 25 games to go, I am giving the D-backs a slim chance to take the final NL wildcard spot, especially considering their lackluster play against their opponents recently. Shame.

It’s all not doom and gloom, the faithful assure me that the 2023 D-backs should not even be in the thick of a wildcard race and that next year (like always) is our year for a postseason run. We shall see, and in the meantime, we shall meme. Enjoy.

Found Memes: