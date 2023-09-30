Diamondbacks Gameday and Scoreboard Watch Thread, #161: 9/30 vs. Astros

Today's Lineups ASTROS DIAMONDBACKS Jose Altuve - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Alex Bregman - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Yordan Alvarez - DH Tommy Pham - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Christian Walker - 1B Jose Abreu - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Chas McCormick - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Mauricio Dubon - CF Evan Longoria - 3B Jeremy Pena - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Martin Maldonado - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Justin Verlander - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

Second verse, albeit slightly different from the first. For the Cubs were unable to complete their comeback are now off the board as far as catching the D-backs is concerned. They are two back with two to play, and since we own the tie-breaker, they cannot overtake us. They are now no longer a threat, and that’s a good part of why our playoff odds remain well into the ninetieth percentile. As mentioned in last night’s recap, it has been quite a spectacular fall from grace for Chicago. Barely three weeks ago, they were at 92.4%, and were still at 58.0% on September 25. A four-game losing streak at the worst possible time has seen those odds now plummet to just 3.9%, and they need serious help to reach the playoffs.

So that’s one part of our post-season equation completed. Now, the Diamondbacks just need to win today or tomorrow, or the Reds to lose today or tomorrow. Simple as that. Again, this is going up early, for score-board watching purposes. The first game with playoff implications is already well under way, with Toronto going into extras at the time of writing. But since that one did not directly impact the D-backs, I didn’t post this ridiculously early: it’s listed below, mostly for completeness. I’ve also crossed the Cubs game off the list, since as noted above, they can no longer pass the D-backs in the standings. Their game in Milwaukee starts at 4:10 pm, should you still be interested. Otherwise...

NL Standings and post-season odds

Arizona: 84-76 +0.5 - 94.4% (-3.3%)

Miami: 83-76 0 - 91.0% (+22.1%)

Reds: 82-78 1.5 - 10.7% (+2.7%)

Chicago: 82-78 1.5 - 3.9% (-21.4%)

