Pit Your Wits ‘23: The Grand Finale

Welcome back to Pit Your Wits, America’s favorite text only game show! Last week was the last chance for anyone to catch gzimmerm before the end of the season, and pretty much everyone else resigned and understandably so. He finished with a commanding 17 point lead over second (technically third behind kilnborn) Justin27. In all, the final standings ended up looking like this:

Standings Players Score Players Score Kilnborn 28 gzimmerm 27 Justin27 15 MrRbi17 12 Diamondhacks 9 Spencer O'Gara 9 Makakilo 6 Jack Sommers 5 Steak85 5 NikT77 3 520Tommy 2 Snake_Bitten 2

An admirable effort by all, and congrats to kilnborn for becoming the second player to win both halves! No reward, but it’s still impressive!

We now have two finalists, so what happens now? Well, I’m going to go back and give you each contestants top three most rec’d entries of their respective halves of the season. Then at the end, there will be a poll for you to cast your vote as to who had the best, overall, body of work for the season. Then, quite simply, whoever gets the most votes wins! We’ll start with our first half champion. Below are kilnborn’s top three entries, as well as the prompts that spurred them!

kilnborn

Week 5 — 10 recs: Come up with a cocktail worthy of being on the same menu as the D-Bat dog, the Churro Dog, and the Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich.

Week 4 — 6 recs: Come up with one great giveaway for the Diamondbacks to feature at Chase Field this summer.

Week 2 — 4 recs: tell me a feature you would like to see in either a new stadium or renovated Chase Field

And now the second half champ!

gzimmerm

Week 18 — 7 recs: Everything started so well, and then it wasn’t. Your challenge this week is to just tell me why. Explain it to me like I’m five, because clearly something went wrong...

Week 15 — 4 recs: As far as I know, there are no plans to rebrand the Diamondbacks. But if there were, what would you rename the team?

Week 13 — 4 recs: choose a Diamondback and tell me what they are bringing to the summer BBQ and why

The contestants have done their part, now it’s up to you! Vote in the poll below (not in the comments!!) and decide... Who will be the 2023 Pit Your Wits Champion! Go!