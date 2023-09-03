Snake Bytes: 9/3 Bradish the thought

Team News



Per the preview....

Cecconi is due for a warm welcome to the league



Christian Walker hurt as Orioles run past Diamondbacks with 6-run 4th inning

Cecconi said he might have allowed counts to dictate his level of conviction. That is, rather than throwing each pitch aggressively and with “absolute, full intent,” he thought he might have tried to “nibble and nitpick the zone.” “That’s something I can’t let happen,” Cecconi said. “I have to throw every pitch with conviction, no matter what the count. I don’t think I did that very well.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/09/02/arizona-diamondbacks-baltimore-orioles-news-updates-saturday-game/70682292007/



D-backs rookie Slade Cecconi receives hard lesson from Orioles in ugly defeat

https://arizonasports.com/story/3533194/diamondbacks-rookie-slade-cecconi-orioles/



Orioles Maul Slade Cecconi in 7-3 Diamondbacks Loss

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/orioles-maul-slade-cecconi-in-7-3-diamondbacks-loss

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker day-to-day with elbow contusion

“Okay, overall, X-rays negative which is great,” Walker said. “Just a ton of nerve pain hit me in an unfortunate spot, ton of finger numbness and shooting pains just trying to use my fingers, but I think it’s all just nerve related. Like I said, just a funny spot but all things considered, I should be fine.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3533195/diamondbacks-christian-walker-elbow-contusion/

D-backs’ 2020 draft class contributing despite atypical introduction

“Even back in instructs that year, I saw Bryce throw, he was doing well. And then I saw I Pfaadt and thought, ‘Man, we got some guys in the first few rounds,’” Cecconi said. “It’s cool that we’ve moved through the ranks together, doing what we can to support each other and help this team win.” “All three of us coming up together and putting in the work and then finally making our debut years in the same year, I think that’s pretty cool to do, especially three years out,” Pfaadt added.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3532860/d-backs-2020-draft-class/



This might have implications for next Sunday’s guest recapper EphBoston, the start time of that game has been moved from 1:10 to 4:10.



⚾️ The @Cubs visit the @Dbacks on the September 17 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. It marks the first appearance of the season for both. Great matchup with National League Wild Card chase repercussions. pic.twitter.com/6iD41SS3uP — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) September 2, 2023

https://arizonasports.com/story/3533191/diamondbacks-cubs-sunday-night-baseball/



D-backs minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended for 80 games

https://arizonasports.com/story/3533172/d-backs-minor-league-pitcher-jose-cabrera-suspended-for-80-games/



Other Baseball



Once More, Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman Add to “Sweepless” Streak in Baseball History

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/history/once-more-baltimore-orioles-and-adley-rutschman-add-to-sweepless-streak-in-baseball-history



A’s Fan Group Purchases “Sell” Billboards at Oakland Coliseum

https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics/news/as-fan-group-purchases-sell-billboards-at-oakland-coliseum



Miggy records a 4-hit game Tigers haven’t seen in 79 years

“That’s unbelievable when you pass Tony Gwynn and George Brett,” Cabrera said Saturday afternoon. “You see the numbers early in your career and you say, ‘No way. That’s impossible to catch them.’”

https://www.mlb.com/news/miguel-cabrera-has-stellar-day-in-win-over-white-sox



Acuña’s 121.2 mph HR the hardest-hit ball this year

https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-hits-121-2-mph-home-run



MLB Will Not Alter Pitch Clock Rules For Postseason, Tweaks Triple-A Rules

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/09/mlb-will-not-alter-pitch-clock-rules-for-postseason-tweaks-triple-a-rules.html



Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Moves to the Top of Dubious All-Time Leaderboard

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/history/toronto-blue-jays-vladimir-guerrero-jr-has-now-grounded-into-the-most-double-plays-in-baseball-history-before-turning-25



(On a related note) Most career double plays hit into by a player before their 25th birthday - MLB history:

89- Guerrero Jr. (Thanks to a pair in tonight's defeat to the Rockies)

89- Al Kaline

89- Hank Aaron

89- Miguel Cabrera

88- Starlin Castro

87- Ted Simmons

87- Edgar Renteria https://t.co/r1foK7xNVR — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 3, 2023

Anything Goes



This day in history:



The Treaty of Paris was signed in 1783, ending the American Revolution. Britain and France declared war on Germany, in 1939.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/september-3



This day in baseball:



1993 - Team owners vote to split the leagues into three divisions and add a wild card round to the playoffs for the 1994 (Yeah, about that...) season.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/September_3



Today is also Luis Gonzalez’ Bday, Happy Birthday!



Blue-eyed people have higher alcohol tolerance.

Research in 2000 found that those with lighter eye colors are less likely to abuse alcohol. Thus lesser consumption and developing a higher tolerance.



The world’s most successful pirate was a woman.

She was a 19th-century Chinese pirate known as Ching Shih. She was the widow of Cheng I and easily succeeded her husband’s crew of over 1,800 ships and 80,000 men.

