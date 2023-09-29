Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #160: 9/29 vs. Astros

Today's Lineups ASTROS DIAMONDBACKS Jose Altuve - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Alex Bregman - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Yordan Alvarez - DH Tommy Pham - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Christian Walker - 1B Jose Abreu - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Michael Brantley - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Chas McCormick - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Jeremy Pena - SS Jace Peterson - 3B Martin Maldonado - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Jose Urquidy - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

That’s what it comes down to. The Diamondbacks absolutely control their own destiny, and just need to win one of the three games in this final series against the Astros, to guarantee themselves a wild-card spot. Of course, there are many other scenarios which could still come to pass. Even if the D-backs qualify tonight, it’s possible we may not know who they play in the wild-card round, until the Marlins finish their interrupted game in New York on Monday afternoon. But I’d certainly rather get the fundamentals out of the way as soon as possible. My fingernails might not be able to stand a full three days of nervous tension, especially as our opponents this weekend also have everything to play for.

This is going up early, for score-board watching purposes, with the first significant game starting at 3:35 pm Arizona time. The D-backs could also find themselves in the playoffs before their own game is completed, if the Cubs and Reds both lose. Those games will start at 5:10 pm and 5:15 pm respectively, and I’m sure we’ll be paying close attention to the scores there, in the ninety minutes before the D-backs get under way. It feels like the omens are good for Arizona, with the team choosing tonight to honor the legendary Greg Schulte, who has been the radio voice of the team since they started, and who is retiring after this year. What better way to mark the occasion, by making him work deeper into October? :)

Your score-board watching guide

Miami Marlins @ Pittsburgh Pirates 3:35 pm

@ Pittsburgh Pirates 3:35 pm Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays 4:07 pm

4:07 pm Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers 5:10 pm

@ Milwaukee Brewers 5:10 pm Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals 5:15 pm

@ St. Louis Cardinals 5:15 pm Houston Astros @ Arizona D’Backs 9:40 pm

@ 9:40 pm Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm

NL Standings and post-season odds

Arizona: 84-75 +1.5 - 97.7% (+0.1%)

Miami: 82-76 0 - 68.9% (+0.1%)

Chicago: 82-77 0.5 - 25.3% (-4.6%)

Reds: 81-78 1.5 - 8.0% (+4.3%)

AL Standings and post-season odds

Texas: 89-70 +2 - 97.4%

Toronto: 88-71 +1 - 93.4%

Houston: 87-72 0 - 75.7%

Seattle: 86-73 1 - 33.5%

D-backs dedicate radio booth to Schulte

Team media release: As Arizona’s “Gub’nuh,” Greg Schulte, prepared to step into the Chase Field radio booth for his final regular-season homestand this afternoon, he was surprised by a seemingly impromptu gathering of media and front office staff upon his arrival. D-backs President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall greeted Schulte, his wife Nancy, son Scott and daughter Stephanie, and other family members who’d gathered to honor a D-backs legend. As Schulte walked down the familiar Chase Field hallway, he was surprised with photos celebrating his career lining the walls, and that the radio broadcast booth he’d spent so much time in over the last 26 seasons, now bears his name. The Arizona Diamondbacks dedicated and renamed the booth the “Greg Schulte Radio Booth.”

“We could not think of a better way to celebrate a career like Greg’s and the impact he has had on the Arizona Diamondbacks organization,” said Hall. “Greg’s voice is synonymous with D-backs baseball and generations of D-backs fans have experienced the game through listening to his calls on the radio. Now, his legacy will live on right here at Chase Field as the next generation of broadcasters make calls from the Greg Schulte Radio Booth.”