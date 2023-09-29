SnakeBytes 9/29: Here we go

Diamondbacks News

(SI.com) The Diamondbacks Miss First Chance to Clinch Playoffs

The Arizona Diamondbacks had prime control of their playoff destiny. They still do, but the road becomes much harder following a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon. The team lost 3-1 against a team that has struggled to win games all season long. The pitching was fine minus two mistake pitches. The offense went quiet with just three hits against a pitcher who entered the day with an ERA in the mid-fives. Still, the Diamondbacks will look to regroup ahead of their series against the Astros.

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks’ offense stalls in loss to Chicago White Sox

To be clear, the Diamondbacks still are in excellent position to extend their season. At 84-75, they currently own the second wild card and have a 1 1/2-game lead over both the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, who are tied for the National League’s last playoff spot. If the Marlins and/or the Cubs were to lose on Thursday night, the Diamondbacks would be that much closer. The Diamondbacks entered Thursday with playoff odds in the range of 97 to 98 percent.

(MLB.com) Corbin Carroll hits historic triple in D-backs’ loss vs. White Sox

The D-backs scored their only run on Ketel Marte’s sac fly that plated Corbin Carroll in the top of the third. Carroll reached with a one-out triple, his 10th of the season. With that triple, Carroll became the first player in AL/NL history to record 10+ triples, 25+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a season.

ed. note: Any other season without one Ronald Acuna Jr. that would be an MVP argument

(SI.com) Arizona Diamondbacks Rookie Corbin Carroll Adds Another Speedy Triple to Season Total

The rookie outfielder recorded his NL-best 10th triple of the season in the top of the third inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Carroll made it from home to third in just 10.85 seconds, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Ketel Marte just moments later.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Carroll’s latest triple is tied for the sixth-fastest home-to-third time tracked by Statcast since the start of the 2022 season. Carroll also holds the No. 1, 4 and 6 spots, while Cincinnati Reds rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz has claim to the No. 2, 3 and 5 spots.

MLB News

(CBS Sports) Orioles clinch AL East: Why the O’s are set up for potential divisional dynasty after huge jump in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles are the American League East champions thanks to Thursday night’s win over the Red Sox. The Orioles are locked into the No. 1 seed in the American League playoff bracket and will have home-field advantage through the ALCS. Considering the depths to which the ballclub sank in 2018, 2019 and 2021, it’s been a shocking turn of events for the O’s, who have now hit the 100-win mark.

(MLB.com) O’s in Baltimore to stay with new 30-year lease

After the third inning, the team announced the huge news with a message on the center-field scoreboard. Both Moore and Orioles chairman/CEO John Angelos were in attendance, seated together in the owners’ suite, and shown celebrating the deal that will keep the franchise in Baltimore — where it has been located since 1954 — for the foreseeable future.

ed. note: Sure would be nice to see the same message during one of the games this weekend, Derek... hint hint

(CBS Sports) Braves clinch best record in MLB: Atlanta will head into the playoffs with a bye and home-field advantage

It’s official: the Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball. Thursday night, the Braves improved to 103-56 and clinched the best record in baseball with their win over the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta, which clinched the NL East title two weeks ago, has secured home-field advantage throughout the postseason.