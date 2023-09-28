Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #159: 9/28 @ White Sox

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS WHITE SOX Corbin Carroll - RF Tim Anderson - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF Tommy Pham - DH Eloy Jimenez - DH Christian Walker - 1B Yoan Moncada - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Andrew Vaughn - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Gavin Sheets - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Lenyn Sosa - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Trayce Thompson - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Korey Lee - C Joe Mantiply - LHP Touki Toussaint - RHP

2-2

And this is no longer a “2-2 should be good enough to get the D-backs into the post-season.” Two wins and that will guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. Arizona currently sits on 84 wins, two clear of both the Cubs and Marlins. All teams have four games left, so that means the most the Cubs and Marlins can get to is 86 wins. But the D-backs own the tiebreaker over the Cubs, so that scenario would mean the Marlins and D-backs would become the second and third wild-card teams. A D-backs win and a Cubs loss later would have the same effect, so Arizona could make the playoffs while flying back to Phoenix for the weekend series against Houston. Here are the current playoff odds.

Diamondbacks: 97.6% (+8.6%)

Marlins: 68.8% (+12.2%)

Cubs: 29.9% (-11.7%)

Reds: 3.7% (-9.1%)

Your scoreboard watching schedule