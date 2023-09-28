Snake Bytes 9/28: Almost There

Diamondbacks News:

[SI] D-backs tighten their grip on wild card with win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are another game closer to clinching a National League playoff spot. They maintain their hold over the #2 NL Wild Card spot over the Cubs and Marlins. The D-backs shut out the White Sox en route to a 3-0 victory behind excellent pitching. They are 8-2 in their last ten games as their lead in the NL Wild Card swells to 1.5. Should the Cubs lose tonight’s game against the Braves, the lead would be two games over the Cubs for the second spot. If Miami loses a game today, their lead would be two games over the Marlins. Arizona is now just -4 in run differential and has a shot to clinch their playoff spot on Friday.

[AZC] Diamondbacks can clinch a wild card spot in several ways

The scenario is simple: If the Diamondbacks beat the White Sox (11:10 a.m. first pitch) and the Braves beat the Cubs (4:20 p.m.), the Diamondbacks will clinch.

If those results don’t both go their way, there are still plenty of ways the Diamondbacks can reach the postseason, although their celebration would have to wait until a three-game weekend series with the Astros at Chase Field. If they win two of their final four games, they clinch the playoffs regardless of results elsewhere. If they win once, they need either one loss from the Cubs or two from the Marlins.

Poll Is today the day the Diamondbacks clinch a wild card spot?

No, something will clank it up

Don’t jinx us you fool! vote view results 40% Yes, it’s happening today (29 votes)

15% No, something will clank it up (11 votes)

44% Don’t jinx us you fool! (32 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

[MLBTR] Diamondbacks DFA Zach Davies

Davies, who is making $4.7MM this season and has a $300K buyout for next year, is likely to go unclaimed on waivers, at which point the D-backs would be responsible for the guaranteed salary remaining on his contract. Still just 30 years old, he shouldn’t have trouble finding a new club in the offseason, although he might have to settle for a minor league deal.

[ABC15] What you need to know about ‘Fan Appreciation Weekend’

The team will play against the Houston Astros beginning this Friday and it’s the kick-off to Fan Appreciation Weekend! Here’s what you need to know about the game schedule, ticket prices and more.

Baseball News:

[ESPN] Ronald Acuna Jr becomes founding member of 40-70 club

[Forbes] Costing billions, MLB new or renovated ballparks will be most in over 10 years

Over the coming months, seven clubs in Major League Baseball will be in the throes of funding efforts or finalizing the pieces to get shovels in the ground., and that doesn’t count the Los Angeles Angels who pulled back after controversy. Two of the clubs involved, the A’s and Rays, have been working for over 20 years on new ballparks and are seen as lynchpins for possible expansion to 32 teams in the league.