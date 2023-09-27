Snake Bytes 9:27: Pouring It On

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 15, Chicago (A) 4

The game sure didn’t start off pretty. Zach Davies took the mound for Arizona and promptly spotted the White Sox a 3-run lead in the bottom of the first. The Diamondbacks responded by chipping away with one in the second, only to see Davies give it right back in the bottom of the frame. The Diamondbacks clawed back two more in the third. Then, in the fourth, Ryne Nelson calmed things down on the mound, followed by the Diamondbacks’ offense finding their groove in the fifth, where they put up a six-spot. The game was easy sailing after that.

Walker’s Bat Powers Rout

Two home runs. Six RBI. That’ll do.

Christian Walker’s Monster Night Powers Diamondbacks

Christian Walker had two home runs and six RBI in the game, leading the Snakes to a much-needed comfortable win in Chicago. The prolific night gave the Arizona first baseman his first ever 100 RBI season.

T R I P L E D I G I T S



Congratulations to Christian Walker on the first 100 RBI season of his career. pic.twitter.com/J6WPKk106n — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 27, 2023

Diamondbacks Rattle Off 14-Unaswered Runs

The Diamondbacks could not have found a better time for the White Sox to be dropped into the schedule.

Other Baseball News

Brooks Robinson Passes

Brooks Robinson, the legendary third baseman and Hall of Famer affectionately known as “Mr. Oriole” for spending his entire 23-year big league career in Baltimore, has died at 86.

Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson.



Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner, and helped lead the Baltimore Orioles to two World Series Championships. He was the 1964 AL MVP and the 1970 World Series MVP. pic.twitter.com/wdQbqk7XbN — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2023

Phillies Clinch Wild Card First Seed with Walk-Off

As a result of what has seemed inevitable for at least a week now, the Phillies will now officially be playing host to the NL’s #5 seed when the playoffs begin.

Braves Hit HR #300, Eyeing Single-Season Record

The Major League record for home runs by a team in a single season is 307, held by the 2019 Minnesota Twins. That leaves the Braves five games to swat seven or more home runs to claim at least a portion of the record.

Mariners Fan Throws Foul Ball Onto Field, Grazes Kirby