Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #155: 9/23 @ Yankees

We’ll see “weather” or not this gets played...

By Jim McLennan
Tab Hunter And Gwen Verdon In ‘Damn Yankees’ Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS YANKEES
Ketel Marte - 2B DJ LeMahieu - 1B
Corbin Carroll - RF Aaron Judge - DH
Tommy Pham - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B
Christian Walker - 1B Austin Wells - C
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Volpe - SS
Evan Longoria - 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - LF
Gabriel Moreno - C Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
Alek Thomas - CF Oswald Peraza - 3B
Geraldo Perdomo - SS Estevan Florial - CF
Zac Gallen - RHP Carlos Rodon - LHP

I’m going to keep this one terse, partly due to the early hour, partly because I’m still not sure whether this one will go ahead or not. The early signs are hopeful - see Jack’s Tweet below - but when I last checked the forecast, there definitely seemed to be a good chance of more rain in the future. We’ll see how it all works out. The D-backs had to sit and watch as the two rivals in the wild-card race (I’m crossing the Reds off for now after their spectacular meltdown) both won, narrowing the gap. The D-backs might not “need” to win today, but it would certainy help keep the presure at bay. But I think that’s simply going to be something we’ll have to live with for the next week!

[Update] Or not so hopeful... Further bulletins will no doubt follow as appropriate!

[Update #2] 30 minute delay

