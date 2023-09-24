Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #155: 9/23 @ Yankees

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS YANKEES Ketel Marte - 2B DJ LeMahieu - 1B Corbin Carroll - RF Aaron Judge - DH Tommy Pham - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Austin Wells - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Volpe - SS Evan Longoria - 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - LF Gabriel Moreno - C Oswaldo Cabrera - RF Alek Thomas - CF Oswald Peraza - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Estevan Florial - CF Zac Gallen - RHP Carlos Rodon - LHP

I’m going to keep this one terse, partly due to the early hour, partly because I’m still not sure whether this one will go ahead or not. The early signs are hopeful - see Jack’s Tweet below - but when I last checked the forecast, there definitely seemed to be a good chance of more rain in the future. We’ll see how it all works out. The D-backs had to sit and watch as the two rivals in the wild-card race (I’m crossing the Reds off for now after their spectacular meltdown) both won, narrowing the gap. The D-backs might not “need” to win today, but it would certainy help keep the presure at bay. But I think that’s simply going to be something we’ll have to live with for the next week!

View from #YankeeStadium press box through a misty rain as the wind whips in. Tarp being removed though pic.twitter.com/wPm9CXZX9z — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) September 24, 2023

[Update] Or not so hopeful... Further bulletins will no doubt follow as appropriate!

Update

tarp back on . I guess they were just draining it and wanted to secure better due to so windy pic.twitter.com/l2gjFwIAbY — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) September 24, 2023

[Update #2] 30 minute delay