Snake Bytes 9/24: Postponed Edition

The Marlins, Reds and Cubs all won their respective matches yesterday, so no ground was lost.

Down by 9, Pirates stun Reds with 13(!) unanswered runs

https://www.mlb.com/news/pirates-mount-historic-rally-to-beat-reds



Team News



Diamondbacks-Yankees rained out on Saturday in New York; Game rescheduled for Monday

For now, the Diamondbacks are planning to start right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly on Sunday and Monday, respectively. That would line them up to pitch on Friday and Saturday of next weekend against the Astros.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/09/23/arizona-diamondbacks-new-york-yankees-news-updates-saturday-game/70896712007/



Diamondbacks vs. Yankees game on Saturday postponed, rescheduled for Monday

Arizona’s revised schedule for next week is as follows: Sunday at Yankees: 10:35 a.m. Monday at Yankees: 10:05 a.m. Tuesday at White Sox: 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at White Sox: 11:10 a.m. Thursday as White Sox: 11:10 a.m.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3534836/diamondbacks-vs-yankees-game-on-saturday-postponed-due-to-inclement-weather/



How weather may or may not impact the D-backs’ pitching plans down the stretch

https://arizonasports.com/story/3534845/how-weather-may-or-may-not-impact-the-d-backs-pitching-plans-down-the-stretch/



D-backs prospects Ivan Melendez, Blake Walston to play in Arizona Fall League

NUMBER 3⃣0⃣ ON THE YEAR

NUMBER 12 IN AMARILLO



IVAN MELENDEZ WILL NOT STOP HITTING DINGERS pic.twitter.com/HvetAoAC7u — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) August 17, 2023

https://arizonasports.com/story/3534821/d-backs-prospects-ivan-melendez-blake-walston-to-play-in-arizona-fall-league/



Melendez, Walston Headline Diamondbacks Fall League Roster

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/ivan-melendez-blake-walston-headline-diamondbacks-arizona-fall-league-roster



Other Baseball



Lowe’s walk-off clinches at least top AL Wild Card for Rays

https://www.mlb.com/news/josh-lowe-hits-walk-off-single-in-rays-win-over-blue-jays?t=walk-offs-coverage



Switch-Hitter Carlos Santana Makes History With 300th Career Home Run

Carlos Santana's 300th career home run ties the game!

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/history/milwaukee-brewers-switch-hitter-carlos-santana-makes-history-with-300th-career-home-run



First Baseman Rowdy Tellez Goes Viral For Sending Milwaukee Brewers to Playoffs

From Friday night

First Major League strikeout ✅

0.00 ERA ✅

Clinched a #postseason spot ✅



Rowdy Tellez is living the dream. pic.twitter.com/s2I1YUzYCH — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2023

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/news/first-baseman-rowdy-tellez-goes-viral-makes-history-pitching-and-sending-milwaukee-brewers-to-playoffs



Alcantara confirms he’s done for 2023; ‘no idea’ about surgery

https://www.mlb.com/marlins/news/sandy-alcantara-2023-season-over



Kerkering expected a callup in a few years — then, his phone rang

https://www.mlb.com/phillies/news/orion-kerkering-called-up-to-help-phillies-in-postseason-push



‘He’s special’: Tovar continues to flourish a year after MLB debut

“He was always the first guy they brought up,” Black said. “He’s always been on our radar. But still, it’s a little bit rare for a guy to come up at 21 and just do what he’s done. There are players who’ve done it, and those are really special players, and they’re sprinkled throughout the league. As time goes on, he’ll be one of those players who’s a recognizable name in baseball.”

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/news/ezequiel-tovar-collects-three-hits-in-rockies-loss-to-cubs



Anything Goes



Coyotes Open Training Camp in Melbourne, ‘This Community Loves Sports’

https://www.nhl.com/coyotes/news/coyotes-open-training-camp-in-melbourne-2023



Coyotes’ Keller: Cooley’s dazzling goal ‘the best I’ve ever seen’

Some pretty high praise there...

“That was one of the best moves I’ve ever seen,” Keller said postgame, according to team reporter Patrick Brown. “The spin-o-rama was one thing, but then to have the patience to pull it to your forehand and then finish it, it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen.”



Take out restaurants have been found in the remains of Pompeii.

The Thermopolium of Asellina was found with traces of old food serving counters in its remains. This can be found on the archeological remains of Via Dell’abbondanza street at the Ruins of Pompeii.



Evidence from Seymour Island suggest that penguins were once 6 ft tall.

Scientists discovered old bones that are believed to be related to modern penguins. While the current tallest penguin is recoded to be the emperor penguin that stands at 122cm tall, the bones found is that the size of an average American Adult.



