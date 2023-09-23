Snake Bytes 9/23: Diamondbacks Judged Unworthy

Mother Nature is doing her damnedest to complicate Arizona’s postseason run.

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 1, New York (A) 7

Three are complete team wins. Then there are complete team losses. Arizona experienced the latter as Aaron Judge made home run history (again) on Friday night, walloping three home runs in the contest, making him the first player in Yankees history to have multiple three-homer games in the same season.

Arizona Drops Clunker of a Game

While the big story of the night was Aaron Judge’s 4-for-4 night with three home runs and six RBI, it should not be overlooked that the Diamondbacks only managed to squeak across one run on five hits while committing two errors.

Pfaadt Falls Flat

Brandon Pfaadt will take the lion’s share of the blame for the debacle in New York on Friday night, but it was really a team effort.

Gabriel Moreno’s Contribution to Arizona’s Success

Gabriel Moreno has established himself as a foundational piece for the Diamondbacks moving forward.

Speaking of foundational players

Former Yankee David Cone had some high praise for Corbin Carroll ahead of the @Dbacks trip to the Bronx this weekend. pic.twitter.com/DGM64ViU1E — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023

Other Baseball News

13 Rookies Ready for October Spotlight

Oh look, there’s Corbin Carroll.

Five Takes About the Week

The Diamondbacks running wild against the Giants seems to have entertained more than just Arizona fans.

Twins Clinch Third AL Central Title in Five Years

The Angels played the part of punching bag for Minnesota to continue its run of AL Central dominance.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Joins Exclusive 40-40 Club

The Braves’ outfielder became only the fifth member of the club with a seventh inning home run on Friday.