Snake Bytes 9/23: Diamondbacks Judged Unworthy

Arizona vs New York Postponed Due to Weather
Mother Nature is doing her damnedest to complicate Arizona’s postseason run.
Arizona 1, New York (A) 7
Three are complete team wins. Then there are complete team losses. Arizona experienced the latter as Aaron Judge made home run history (again) on Friday night, walloping three home runs in the contest, making him the first player in Yankees history to have multiple three-homer games in the same season.
Arizona Drops Clunker of a Game
While the big story of the night was Aaron Judge’s 4-for-4 night with three home runs and six RBI, it should not be overlooked that the Diamondbacks only managed to squeak across one run on five hits while committing two errors.
Pfaadt Falls Flat
Brandon Pfaadt will take the lion’s share of the blame for the debacle in New York on Friday night, but it was really a team effort.
Gabriel Moreno’s Contribution to Arizona’s Success
Gabriel Moreno has established himself as a foundational piece for the Diamondbacks moving forward.
Speaking of foundational players
Former Yankee David Cone had some high praise for Corbin Carroll ahead of the @Dbacks trip to the Bronx this weekend. pic.twitter.com/DGM64ViU1E— MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023
Other Baseball News
13 Rookies Ready for October Spotlight
Oh look, there’s Corbin Carroll.
Five Takes About the Week
The Diamondbacks running wild against the Giants seems to have entertained more than just Arizona fans.
Twins Clinch Third AL Central Title in Five Years
The Angels played the part of punching bag for Minnesota to continue its run of AL Central dominance.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Joins Exclusive 40-40 Club
The Braves’ outfielder became only the fifth member of the club with a seventh inning home run on Friday.
