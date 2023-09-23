Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 24

Welcome back to the final regular season episode of Pit Your Wits!

Last week, on the heels of the news that the Red Sox will be in the market for a new head of their front office, I asked you to come up with convincing reasons for Hazen not to accept a potential job offer. We had more participation than we’ve had for a few weeks and plenty of recs to go around. In second, we have a three way tie, with three recs apiece, between Justin27, MrRbi17, and Steak85!

We at PYW’s would like to thank Justin for writing the “Banned Answers” section of next years PYW rule book :-)

For me, #3 is absolutely the reason to avoid really any of the big markets. I would not want to deal with the nonsense that comes with LA, NYC, or Boston.

Want the reason to stay? This is it. This right there.

Then tying for first, perhaps prophetically? is gzimmerm and kilnborn with four recs each!

Have we actually done any investigation into John Henry’s baseball collection? It could explain why he chose not to re-sign Betts...

Well I’ll be... happy hours are illegal in Boston. Learn something new every day.

Standings Players Score Players Score Kilnborn 28 gzimmerm 27 Justin27 15 MrRbi17 12 Diamondhacks 9 Spencer O'Gara 9 Makakilo 6 Jack Sommers 5 Steak85 5 NikT77 3 520Tommy 2 Snake_Bitten 2

MrRbi jumps up to a very distant third, but gzimmerm picks up a rec on both him and Justin. He carries a 12 point advantage going into the final week, which is the biggest final week lead I can remember. Anything can happen, but at the same time, sometimes it’s worth participating just for the love of the sport, ya know what I mean?

Anyway, the final prompt of season! This week, Derek Hall was in the news once again asking the county for money. Growing up, when I wanted money, my parents made me do a chore, so, I ask you, what chore should the county make Derek Hall do to earn the money he is asking for? Go!