SnakeBytes 9/21: And... breathe

Diamondbacks News

(Sports Illustrated) Diamondbacks Farm Director Joins White Sox Front Office

With the Diamondbacks looking like a team on the rise, with their young core pushing them to playoff contention just two years after losing 110 games, other teams have begun to take notice. That means a lot of the top executives in the D-backs Front Office are being looked at to fill key positions in other team’s baseball operations departments. The first domino dropped this week as D-backs Director of Player Development, Josh Barfield, will join the Chicago White Sox front office as an assistant GM under Chris Getz.

(Arizona Sports) Diamondbacks president raves about Carroll, has zero concern on Hazen

“When you go into Yankee Stadium with a young team… you hope your young guys don’t go in there and say ‘Whoa, there are the monuments,’” Hall said. “I hope we do what we need to do on the road, because you would hate for it to come down to those final three against the Astros.”

(AZ Central) Arizona Diamondbacks still want ballpark deal, mulling Chase Field updates

“Which is why we need to know by the end of this year so we can move forward — it is things like that,” he said. “We’ve got leaks throughout the building. We’ve got electrical problems. We have a roof that can’t open with fans in it. We have HVAC system issues. It’s a 26-year-old building in the middle of the desert. I’m willing to invest in it, but I’ve got to know that I’m going to be here and that’s why it’s so critical that we start that timeline as soon as we can.”

MLB News

(Sportskeeda) David Ross makes startling jibe at Pirates following Cubs loss in rubber game - “That’s not a good team that just took 2 out of 3 from us”

Ed. note: What is wrong with this organization? First the idiotic comments about the Diamondbacks and now this? Just the absolute lack of respect. I never cared for the Cubs, but after the last couple of weeks, it’s veering towards straight up dislike. Bush league.

(MLB.com) Nats continuing to assess starters’ workloads down the stretch

“I’ve had so many people ask me already, ‘How did you manage going through the year with only seven starters?” manager Dave Martinez said. “I just laugh, I don’t want to give away anything.

“But part of it is, the players buying into what they need to do in between starts, maintaining their strengths, their mechanics. … We went to that six-man rotation, which definitely helped. In the future, it’s something we’re really going to look at.”

(NBC Sports) Castellanos’ 2nd straight huge game leads Phillies past Mets

Nick Castellanos put the Phillies on his back Thursday night as they returned to Citizens Bank Park for a seven-game homestand, driving in four runs in three different innings of a 5-4 win.

Castellanos hit a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third and his farthest home run since at least 2015 — 454 feet — in the sixth to untie the game.

Castellanos had a huge game Wednesday as well, with two homers and a game-saving outfield assist to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.