Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #153: 9/20 vs. Giants

Today's Lineups GIANTS DIAMONDBACKS LaMonte Wade - 1B Corbin Carroll - RF Mike Yastrzemski - CF Ketel Marte - 2B J.D. Davis - 3B Tommy Pham - DH Joc Pederson - DH Christian Walker - 1B Michael Conforto - RF Alek Thomas - CF Luis Matos - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Patrick Bailey - C Gabriel Moreno - C Brandon Crawford - SS Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Logan Webb - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

6-4

That’s one win under the belt. Another win this afternoon would push the Giants back into desperation territory (though from what I saw on McCovey Chronicles, a lot of their fans already have a long-term lease there), and also give the D-backs the season tiebreaker. Not that this would be likely to prove relevant, since victory would put Arizona 41⁄ 2 games up on San Francisco with nine games to go. But let’s save the hypotheticals for now. The September swoon prophesied by some has not materialized yet, with the team 11-7 in the month. The win moved Arizona to 80-72, still on the path for 86 wins which, as discussed yesterday, would likely get them a spot in the post-season for the first time since 2017.

After results elsewhere yesterday, here’s what our wild-card rivals would need to do to push the Diamondbacks out of a spot. Remember, we would need two of the following to happen in order for Arizona to miss out. Cincinnati were the big losers yesterday: the Marlins won and the Cubs trounced the Pirates

Cubs 8-3

Marlins 7-3

Reds 7-2

Giants 10-1 - and if the loss is today, they can’t reach the 87 wins they would need, because the D-backs would have the tie-breaker.

Today’s scoreboard watching

Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves 9:20 am

@ Atlanta Braves 9:20 am Minnesota Twins @ Cincinnati Reds 9:35 am

9:35 am San Francisco Giants @ Arizona D’Backs 12:40 pm

@ 12:40 pm New York Mets @ Miami Marlins 3:40 pm

3:40 pm Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs 4:40 pm

4:40 pm Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals 4:45 pm

Ranking the power rankings

MLB.com: 13 (last week: 13)

CBS Sports: 12 (last week: 12) - “They must be disappointed the Cubs aren’t on their schedule anymore. They won six of seven against the Cubs in a week-and-a-half span. They’re still technically struggling when they don’t play the Cubs. They lost three of four to the Mets between the two Cubs’ series.”

USA Today: 12 (last week: 12) - “Tough biz: Nick Ahmed named club’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee after getting designated for assignment.”

Sports Illustrated: 8 (last week: 10) - “OK, so throw out their four-game stinker last week in New York, and take a look at how badly the Snakes terrorized the Cubs. Arizona just pummeled Chicago, beating the Cubbies six of seven times, over the last 11 days. If the Diamondbacks can continue to get up for their remaining ten games, they will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.”

ESPN: 13 (last week: 14) - “In a trade market devoid of premium bats, Tommy Pham is standing out as one of the most prized acquisitions. The 35-year-old outfielder has been a major boost to a young D-backs team fighting for a playoff spot, slashing .300/.340/.580 in September and coming up with timely hits, most notably an eighth-inning, game-tying home run in his return to Citi Field on Monday. The D-backs are also raving about his influence in the clubhouse. “He’s on a quest to make this team better by being himself and sharing information on what he knows through experience he’s got,” Torey Lovullo told reporters. “To talk about the consistency of the at-bats, the consistency of the workouts — it’s just setting a standard for what we believe in, and the young players see it.””

NL West Average Rankings