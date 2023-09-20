Snake Bytes 9/20: The Might be Giants (Killers)

Diamondbacks News

San Francisco 4, Arizona 8

It was a mostly lackluster night for Zac Gallen as far as his overall performance was concerned. Still , he did enough to help lead his team to another win, thanks in part to the Diamondbacks forcing the issue on the bases against a defensively poor Giants team. Gallen did eclipse the 200 strikeouts for the season in the game, the first time he has ever broken that mark in his career..

Congratulations Milkman

For the first time in his career, The Milkman has delivered 200 strikeouts in a season. pic.twitter.com/JyVAHBPWml — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 20, 2023

Chaos on the Bases Leads to Diamondbacks Victory

Sometimes the best way to attempt to throw out a stealing Corbin Carroll is simply to not try and throw him out.

Carroll is hungry for postseason baseball

#Dbacks weaponizing their speed against one of the worst defensive teams in MLB. pic.twitter.com/GRN0d8r2XC — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) September 20, 2023

White Sox Poach Diamondbacks’ Barfield for Assistant GM Position

There has been some speculation of late as to how desirable members of the Arizona front office might be for other organizations. This would seem to indicate that those claiming the Snakes are going to have a hard time keeping this crew together much longer are onto something.

Diamondbacks Interested in Retaining Mike Hazen Amid Rumours of Boston Interest

Derrick Hall talked to Nick Piecoro about Hazen’s future.

“Hall noted that he and Hazen had discussed an extension prior to the firing of Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom last week, and ESPN’s Buster Olney reported over the weekend that the Sox had some interest in perhaps bringing Hazen back to Fenway Park.” “The D’Backs would have grant permission to any other team for an interview with Hazen, and Hall said the Red Sox “haven’t contacted me, and I hope they don’t. He’s under contract and we like him.””

Other Baseball News

Ohtani Undergoes Elbow Surgery

The Japanese superstar and prohibitive favourite to win this season’s AL MVP Award has undergone surgery on his balky right elbow. Recovery is expected to limit him to hitting only in 2024. But the expectation is that he will be back on the mound and making a push as a top starter in 2025.

Padres Lose Combined No-Hitter in Ninth

Blake Snell gave all he had, taking a no-hitter into the seventh before running out of gas. Hader gave up the first hit when he took over in the ninth.

Acuña’s Two-Homer Night Leaves Him One Short of Elite Club

After launching two home runs last night, Ronald Acuña is now one round-tripper away from being only the fifth player ever to join the elite 40/40 club.

10 Underappreciated Seasons Happening Right Now

