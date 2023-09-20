Giants 4 @ Diamondbacks 8

Record: 80-72, Pace: 85-77, Change on 2022: +11

NL Wild Card: .5 games ahead of Chicago for spot #2, 1.0 games ahead of “just out” Miami

Magic Number (@azdbmagicnumber): 10

Today's Lineups GIANTS DIAMONDBACKS LaMonte Wade - 1B Corbin Carroll - RF Mike Yastrzemski - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Wilmer Flores - 3B Tommy Pham - LF Joc Pederson - DH Christian Walker - 1B Michael Conforto - RF Alek Thomas - CF Mitch Haniger - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Patrick Bailey - C Gabriel Moreno - C Brandon Crawford - SS Jace Peterson - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Alex Cobb - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

The game did not start well. Carroll missed a play in right which allowed Wade a triple (he scored on a sac fly). Then Pederson hit a home run to center field before the inning was over (2-0 SF). Carroll singled in the bottom of the first to make up for his non-error. Marte singled next, moving Corbin to third before Pham scored him on a fielder’s choice grounder (2-1 SF). Gallen settled in the second, striking out the side while the Arizona bats feasted on Cobb: Moreno was hit by a pitch, Perdomo doubled and Carroll doubled them both home before Marte walked and then both scored on a double steal attempt that led to multiple bad plays on San Francisco’s part (5-2 AZ). Pham decided to double himself after the excitement, but Walker stranded him with a strikeout. The third was uneventful for both sides with a Cobb injury the most exciting part.

The fourth saw Gallen again pitch around a single. Arizona continued to press the advantage with Peterson doubling, Perdomo bunting him to third (and reaching safely). Carroll then loaded the bases with a HBP before Marte singled two more home (7-2 AZ)! Pham walked but Walker grounded into a double play to end the threat. The top of the fifth saw Gallen’s wheel wobble though. Haniger singled, Crawford singled, Estrada walked, Wade Jr had a sac fly, Yastrzemski walked, Flores walked. All told only 2 runs scored, but it was not a comforting inning for the staff Ace (7-4 AZ). Thomas led the bottom half with a triple and scored one out later on a Moreno sac fly (8-4)! Castro took over in the sixth. He handled it on 10 pitches. Walker ended another threat by popping out with two outs and two on... He is ALL aboard the struggle bus right now.

Saalfrank pitched a lovely seventh, allowing a walk but retiring it with a double play. Gurriel got to third in the bottom half, but the team couldn’t get him home. Ginkel pitched the eighth well, only allowing one baserunner. The Arizona edition was similarly uneventful. Sewald got the ninth and retired the side in order for the second time as a Diamondback!

ARIZONA 8, SAN FRANCISCO 4

Conclusion

This game looked hairy early and in the middle with Gallen showing fatigue and a lack of trust in his stuff. But the offense bailed him out with an excellent performance against Cobb as well as Wood who had to replace him without notice. Marte truly shined tonight with Carroll a close second. The bullpen was once again on point, not allowing a hit in 4 innings. Shout out to Sewald for finally showing some consistent “lockdown” stuff. That would be HUGE going into the postseason if he can keep it up.

Comment of the Day

My internet wasn’t cooperating tonight. So I had to be judicial with my usage. I wasn’t in the Gameday Thread sadly. Given the way the game went, I imagine there was a lot of positivity and excitement.

Likely Logan Webb (NL CY YOUNG CANDIDATE) will take the mound in the 2023 Season Series Finale opposite Merrill Kelly in Phoenix. Game time is 1:40pm Arizona Time.