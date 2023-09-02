Snake Bytes 9/2: Back in the Win Column

Diamondbacks News

Baltimore 2, Arizona 4

The Diamondbacks got a strong start from Zach Davies. They coupled that with a well-rounded offensive output and three innings of decent work by the bullpen, including another save from Sewald.

Diamondbacks Slug Their Way to Win

A pair of two-run homers coming from Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. and Christian Walker paced the offense. Zach Davies stayed strong, striking out six across six innings while allowing only one run.

Davies Leads Way on Big Night for Arizona

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers have the same overall record. The results versus the two teams are like night and day. Friday night, Zach Davies held the Orioles in check. The offense did its job. The result was a victory on the same night that Wild Card rivals Chicago, San Francisco, and Philadelphia all lost.

Meaningful Games in September No Longer Enough

Torey Lovullo made it very clear that the idea of playing meaningful games in September is no longer enough for his team. He expects the team to perform well enough to play meaningful games in mid-October.

Lawlar continues to make noise

Jordan Lawlar (@Dbacks) notches his first 4-hit game of the season



MLB's No. 10 prospect has been on a tear since joining the Triple-A @Aces, slashing .328/.414/.517: pic.twitter.com/sgkW01SDfA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 2, 2023

Other Baseball News

A Month Later, 10 Best Deadline Acquisitions

While Sewald and Pham have stepped up for Arizona, neither make the list. However, Josh Rojas did make the list, his hot August being a key factor in Seattle’s late surge to the top of the AL West table. From 2-28 August, the former Diamondbacks utility player has hit .310 with three homers and four steal, posting an .855 OPS.

Jasson Domínguez Goes Deep in First MLB AB

The rookie was one of four Yankees to take Verlander deep in one of the future Hall of Famer’s few poor starts. The Yankees downed their dreaded rivals and bat-killer, 6-2. The blast by Domínguez made him the youngest Yankee to ever to go deep in his first at-bat.

Angels Welcome Youngsters to Majors

After a massive dump of players to waivers, the Angels have called up a number of developing talents. With no competitive aspirations, the youngsters are encouraged to go out, play loosely, and have fun. It looks like spring evaluations have arrived about 5-6 months early.

Shortstop Prospects Playing Defense

Baseball’s #10 overall prospect, Jordan Lawlar makes an appearance here. If the young shortstop can continue in March and April what he has been doing in August, he likely breaks camp next season as the Opening Day starter at short, with Perdomo sliding to third or playing as a utility infielder.