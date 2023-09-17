Snake Bytes: 9/17 No Cubs No

Team News



A wild finish to a wild game! pic.twitter.com/deN48nEU6M — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 17, 2023



Arizona Diamondbacks win wild 13 inning game against Chicago Cubs

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/09/16/arizona-diamondbacks-chicago-cubs-news-updates-saturday-game/70836397007/



The Diamondbacks Beat Cubs in 13 inning Thriller

“I didn’t even look at TP [3rd base coach Tony Perezchica] Obviously there I’m trying to get as big a secondary lead as I can. It helps when it’s two strikes too, any time when the bat moves forward I can start running”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/the-diamondbacks-beat-cubs-in-13-inning-thriller



Tenacious D-backs stave off Cubs in longest game of 2023

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-beat-cubs-in-13-innings-move-closer-to-second-wild-card



D-backs notebook: Lovullo handling rookie starters differently, Lawlar’s playing time

https://arizonasports.com/story/3534487/diamondbacks-torey-lovullo-pfaadt-jordan-lawlar-cubs/

Lovullo wants D-backs’ ‘best days’ amid NL Wild Card race

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-aiming-for-best-during-nl-wild-card-chase



Other Baseball



Ohtani out for rest of ‘23 with oblique injury

I figured it was something like that. Much to do about nothing.

“I think, in his mind, he thought there was a possibility for a procedure today, and that’s why he packed,” Minasian said. “It’s nothing malicious. There’s no story here. He’s so focused on, ‘Season’s over, I’ve gotta get ready for ‘24.’ And that was what his mindset was. He’s planning on being here the last homestand. He’s going to be here today, tomorrow. I don’t have details on the procedure, but he wants to get it done as soon as he can.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/shohei-ohtani-will-miss-remainder-of-2023-season

Angels Fans React to Appearance by Shohei Ohtani at Angel Stadium

https://www.si.com/mlb/angels/news/angels-fans-react-to-appearance-by-shohei-ohtani-at-angel-stadium-jz2001

Olson sets Braves’ single-season record with 52nd homer

The previous record holder is not who you might assume it to be.

“I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Olson said. “We’ve had a good run here this year. Obviously, a couple games haven’t gone the way we wanted them here, but sometimes hitting is contagious. And I think a lot of these guys have led to [me] having that record. So it’ll be something I enjoy.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/matt-olson-breaks-braves-single-season-home-run-record

Knuckleballer does something not seen in MLB since 2018

Good for him, I recapped his second career start a few weeks ago with the double header due to the hurricane.

“It feels pretty special,” said Waldron. “I do wish it happened sooner. I wish I’d executed a little earlier [in the season]. But it feels great, and I feel a little more part of it. I feel like I contributed, and that’s what feels good.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/knuckleballer-matt-waldron-earns-first-win

Youth gone wild: Gunnar, Grayson get O’s alone atop AL East again

https://www.mlb.com/news/orioles-win-season-series-over-rays



Rangers Place Ian Kennedy On 60-Day IL, Select Jake Latz

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/09/rangers-place-ian-kennedy-on-60-day-il-select-jake-latz.html

Dodgers do it again, clinch NL West title

Dodger Evil clinched the NLW in Seattle. No word on if they befouled TMobile Park. Do they have a pool?

https://www.mlb.com/news/dodgers-clinch-2023-nl-west-title



Anything Goes



This day in history:

The Battle of Antietam, the second bloodiest date in US history and the bloodiest in US Military history, in 1862.

The fighting on September 17, 1862, killed 7,650 American soldiers. More Americans died in battle on September 17, 1862, than on any other day in the nation’s history. This wuote is from the wikipedia page for the battle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Antietam#Aftermath



https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/september-17



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/September_17



Violin bows are made from horsehair.

A single violin bow uses around 160-180 strands of hair. They are all then attached next to each other to form a ribbon. Thick and kinked hairs are removed so that the bow remains smooth and straight.



Polar bears charge at a group of walruses while hunting.

They attack those that are crushed or left behind during the mass panic. Seeing a polar bear directly attack its prey is considered rare according to observations and studies.

