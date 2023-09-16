Snake Bytes 9/16: Warning, Not Recommended for Those with Heart Conditions

Diamondbacks News

Chicago 4, Arizona 6

After Gallen and Kelly got beat around and the offense completely disappeared against the chump-team New York Mets, the Diamondbacks returned home to face the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs, sending Brandon Pfaadt to the mound - he of the recently resurgent long ball struggles. What could possibly go wrong? As it turns out, the good Pfaadt showed up and the offense found some spark.

Brandon Pfaadt Restores Order

After his last couple of outings, some people were ready to banish Pfaadt back to Reno, or at least the bullpen. Friday night, he answered those critics by helping the Diamondbacks stop a bad skid from forming, throwing 5 1⁄ 3 innings of shutout baseball.

Brandon Pfaadt is Adjusting

Brandon Pfaadt with an outstanding start when the D-backs needed it the most. pic.twitter.com/OyMyxOiYrw — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 16, 2023

Moreno, Diamondbacks Overcome Steele

Zac Gallen’s Cy Young chances took a massive hit in New York. The Arizona offense responded by walloping one of his biggest rivals for the award on Friday night, hanging six runs on lefty, Justin Steele. The damage started when Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. launched a 3-run homer in the bottom of the first. Steele was then run from the game after Alek Thomas went yard, lefty-on-lefty, for another 3-run shot in the sixth inning. Meanwhile Brandon Pfaadt held Chicago scoreless for 16 outs. Gabriel Moreno was also a big contributor on the night, notching his first 4-hit game of his career.

Pfaadt, Offense Narrowly Outperform Bullpen Woes

Brandon Pfaadt did his part, throwing 5 1⁄ 3 innings of shutout ball. The offense did their part, tagging Chicago ace, Justin Steele for six runs. The middle reliev then tossed 2 2⁄ 3 innings of further shutout ball, looking good in the process. Leading by six entering the ninth inning, the Diamondbacks looked to be cruising to an easy win. Then Kyle Nelson happened - giving up three runs while recording only one out. He was followed by Paul Sewald who promptly gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced. Then he gave up a hit before finally getting the final out of the game, with the tying run at the plate.

Veterans Need to Step Up

As the season winds down and the Diamondbacks find themselves in a dead heat for a trip to the playoffs, they will need their veteran players to start playing like veterans.

Other Baseball News

Shohei Ohtani’s Locker Cleared Out, Update Expected Later Today

And so comes an end to the Shohei Ohtani era of the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani may well return to playing in Los Angeles. But if he does, he’s probably wearing blue instead of red.

Rendon’s Injury Is Fractured Tibia, Not Bone Bruise

If it weren’t for bad luck, the Angels wouldn’t have any at all. Also, maybe now that Rendon has updated the fans and media, the notoriously introverted Rendon can stop being a punching bag for their ire with the team.

Yankees’ Anthony Misiewicz Strick by Liner, Taken to Hospital

Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck on the head by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of New York’s 7-5 victory Friday night. Misiewicz was assessed by the Pirates’ team doctors, who described him as “alert and oriented,” before being taken to Allegheny General Hospital. He underwent several scans, but the results were not immediately available.

Chaim Bloom’s Time Playing Fall Guy Has Come to an End

Bloom’s arrival from Tampa Bay was supposed to help the Boston Red Sox fix their roster without costing them money. Now, his legacy is a tarnished one. Upon his arrival, the Red Sox were hit with an investigation regarding allegations of electronic sign stealing. Though the infractions occurred before he arrived, he was the one saddled with the fallout and it was his picture when the front office of the team was referred to. Then, he orchestrated the trade of Mookie Betts when ownership wouldn’t pony up a record contract for their diminutive superstar. Since that did not pan out with a slew of all-stars in return, that trade will always be considered a loss for Boston. Never mind that Bloom has assembled a group of promising star prospects and been savvy in the draft. He’s the guy that traded Betts and he has to wear that, even if the impetus came from above.