SnakeBytes 9/15: Sadness

Diamondbacks News

(AZ Central) Arizona Diamondbacks hammered by NY Mets, drop 3 of 4 in series

After winning Monday’s series opener, the Diamondbacks had a 1 1/2-game lead for a wild-card spot and with three more games remaining against the fourth-place Mets they appeared to have a golden opportunity to bank victories.

It did not play out that way. Not only did their starters leave them with sizeable deficits each of the past three days, the offense mustered next to nothing, extending what has been a week-long stretch of tepid production.

(New York Post) Kodai Senga leads dominant Mets win over Diamondbacks

Of the four high-priced starters the Mets had at the top of their rotation entering the season, there were as many questions surrounding Kodai Senga as there were around the rest of the veteran hurlers combined.

But in his first season in the majors, Senga has proven to be by far the Mets’ best pitcher, while Max Scherzer is in Texas (and hurt), Justin Verlander in Houston and Jose Quintana pitching well in Queens, but only after missing half the season with a rib fracture.

Then there’s Senga, who — amid the wreckage of this Mets’ season — has proven he can be a top-of-the-rotation starter.

(The Athletic) Corbin Carroll, the Diamondbacks’ young, quiet superstar, is learning how to lead

“Corbin is a special player,” said teammate and veteran Evan Longoria. “He’s pretty quiet and to himself but I do feel like when the time comes, he will be a great leader. He’s really fun to watch.”

“He leads by example,” said manager Torey Lovullo of his star. “He’s very quiet, just keeps to himself. I walked by the training room today, he was sitting there with Evan Longoria and they were cracking jokes and having a good time, yukking it up. So he does have a side of him that once he’s comfortable with the people around him, such as teammates or coaching staff, you get to see that side of him. Aside from that, he’s very private, very quiet, and wants to let his actions speak.”

MLB News

(The Boston Globe) Timing of Red Sox’ decision to fire Chaim Bloom came as a shock, but their decision to move on did not

Still, the decision to dismiss Bloom with one season remaining on his five-year contract did not come as a surprise. The business of baseball teams — and particularly, a Red Sox franchise that has won four World Series in the 21st century — is to win.

And in nearly four years with Bloom atop the baseball operations department, the Sox hadn’t done enough to fulfill that responsibility. Since 2020, the Sox entered Thursday with a 267-262 record, a .505 winning percentage that ranked 15th among 30 teams. They finished last in 2020 (a COVID-compressed, 60-game campaign) and 2022, and entered Thursday tied for last in the American League East with the Yankees.

(The Athletic) Why Deion Sanders was beloved by MLB teammates: ‘He wasn’t Prime Time all the time’

“I never had a player in any clubhouse that cared more about winning and his teammates than Deion,” said Bowden, now a columnist at The Athletic. “He did more to help other players both on and off the field more than anyone else I’d ever had.”

ed. note: very long read about Sanders back when he was only a two-sport star, and not Coach Prime of Colorado. Well worth the time.

(NBC Sports) Report: MLB sets date for owners to vote on A’s relocation

The next step in the Athletics’ possible move out of the Bay Area reportedly is on the calendar.

Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mick Akers reported Thursday, citing sources, that MLB owners will vote on the A’s potential relocation to Southern Nevada in November.

(MLB.com) Dominican baseball’s fiercest rivalry makes its way to Queens

On Wednesday, it was officially announced that the Águilas Cibaeñas and the Tigres del Licey, two of the six teams that make up the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (known by its Spanish acronym, LIDOM), will face off in a three-game exhibition series billed as “Titans of the Caribbean” at Citi Field from Nov. 10-12.

(Engadget) The Angels face the Marlins in MLB’s first regular-season ‘virtual ballpark’ game

Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities. Next week’s game will mark the first non-exhibition game to deploy the metaverse-like digital park.