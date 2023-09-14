D-backs 1, Mets 11 - Big Apple, Small Bites

The pitchers didn’t pitch and the hitters didn’t hit. Congrats, you’re playing baseball like you’re ready to head into the offseason, not the playoffs. I mean come on, you just played the best baseball you’ve done all 2nd half against a Cubs team fighting for the playoffs then immediately take a flight to New York and look like you haven’t touched a baseball in 3 months against a Mets team that is actively tanking.

Merrill Kelly was on the mound and sucked. He started as usual, then forgot how to pitch in the 3rd - loading the bases - before a double from Brandon Nimmo brought in two runs. Kelly recovered but unraveled in the 5th allowing five straight Mets to reach culminating in a Jeff McNeil home run to give the Mets a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Mets continued to pile on in the 7th and 8th, with an Alvarez double, scoring Alonso from second and a 3-run home run from a guy hitting .123 in Jonathan Arauz to give the Mets an 11-1 lead.

The D-backs were pitiful against Kodai Senga, striking out 10 times in his 6 innings. They mercifully scored in the 8th after a Carroll single and McCarthy double for their only run on the afternoon. They finished the day with 4 hits.

There’s not much more to say about this one, except the D-backs team from early on this season is long gone. From the beginning of July, this offense is bottom-six in the MLB. Fortunately for them, joining them in the bottom-six are the Giants and Marlins, teams fighting for playoff births themselves.

The D-backs have a massive series starting tomorrow, facing the Cubs and Giants for 5 games that can seal their fate in the close NL Wild Card. Shockingly, they are still in the hunt despite losing 3 of 4 against the Mets. Tune in.