D-backs 1, Mets 11 - Big Apple, Small Bites

You know when you go out to eat and stuff yourself full of bread or chips and salsa so you don’t have any room for your entree? That’s what this series felt like after the Cubs.

By Steven Burt
Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The pitchers didn’t pitch and the hitters didn’t hit. Congrats, you’re playing baseball like you’re ready to head into the offseason, not the playoffs. I mean come on, you just played the best baseball you’ve done all 2nd half against a Cubs team fighting for the playoffs then immediately take a flight to New York and look like you haven’t touched a baseball in 3 months against a Mets team that is actively tanking.

Merrill Kelly was on the mound and sucked. He started as usual, then forgot how to pitch in the 3rd - loading the bases - before a double from Brandon Nimmo brought in two runs. Kelly recovered but unraveled in the 5th allowing five straight Mets to reach culminating in a Jeff McNeil home run to give the Mets a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Mets continued to pile on in the 7th and 8th, with an Alvarez double, scoring Alonso from second and a 3-run home run from a guy hitting .123 in Jonathan Arauz to give the Mets an 11-1 lead.

The D-backs were pitiful against Kodai Senga, striking out 10 times in his 6 innings. They mercifully scored in the 8th after a Carroll single and McCarthy double for their only run on the afternoon. They finished the day with 4 hits.

There’s not much more to say about this one, except the D-backs team from early on this season is long gone. From the beginning of July, this offense is bottom-six in the MLB. Fortunately for them, joining them in the bottom-six are the Giants and Marlins, teams fighting for playoff births themselves.

The D-backs have a massive series starting tomorrow, facing the Cubs and Giants for 5 games that can seal their fate in the close NL Wild Card. Shockingly, they are still in the hunt despite losing 3 of 4 against the Mets. Tune in.

