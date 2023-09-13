Snake Bytes 9/13: Missed Opportunities Hurt

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 4, New York 7

Some wins are team wins. Last night’s loss, despite Ryne Nelson getting soundly slapped around, was a team loss.

Ryne Nelson Gets Roughed Up

Nothing was working for the rookie right-hander last night in Queens. Not much went well for the offense either.

Diamondbacks Fail to Execute

Even as and after Ryne Nelson was knocked around, the Diamondbacks were never actually out of it. They did, however, manage to waste multiple prime scoring opportunities to steal a win from the jaws of defeat.

Jake McCarthy Recalled, Smith Back to Reno

Jake McCarthy’s recent two-week tear in Reno made this move all but inevitable. This is what is meant by forcing one’s way onto the roster.

Congratulations to the Amarillo Sod Poodles

Amarillo is going back to the Texas League playoffs for the first time since winning it all in 2019!



The #Dbacks' Double-A affiliate leads the circuit with a team .811 OPS and 801 runs scored. pic.twitter.com/tYpoJM4pD0 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 13, 2023

Other Baseball News

Luis Arraez Doesn’t Even Slump Normally

The guy who took a .400 batting average into June has been below replacement level since August. But the way in which he has slumped might be even more unlikely than his hitting .400 for such a large portion of the season.

A New Leader Emerges in Updated Cy Young Poll

I think Jack’s article about the Cy Young race pretty succinctly sums up why these people are wrong.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Putting on Defensive Clinic

The Cubs’ heralded prospect may give Alek Thomas a run for his money defensively if he can hit well enough to stay on the field.

Mets to Hire David Stearns as President of Baseball Operations

Raise your hand if you didn’t see this one coming a full year ago. Yeah, sometimes the obvious things do actually happen in baseball.

Nationals Agree to Multi-Year Extension with Mike Rizzo

Mark Lerner finally made a savvy baseball-related decision, affording Mike Rizzo the opportunity to complete the rebuild he jump-started in late 2021.