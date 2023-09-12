Diamondbacks 4 @ Mets 7

Record: 76-70, Pace - 84-78, +10 on 2022

NL West: Elimination Number 6

Wild Card: Still in third Wild Card, 1 game ahead of MIA, SF, and CIN

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS METS Corbin Carroll - RF Brandon Nimmo - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Francisco Lindor - SS Tommy Pham - DH Jeff McNeil - LF Christian Walker - 1B Pete Alonso - 1B Alek Thomas - CF DJ Stewart - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ronny Mauricio - 2B Jace Peterson - 3B Mark Vientos - DH Jose Herrera - C Brett Baty - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Francisco Alvarez - C Ryne Nelson - RHP Jose Butto - RHP

Despite some well-worked at bats by the snakes in the first and two baserunners with no outs in the second, the first two innings were quiet. The Mets had a similar path with lesser at bats, some noise in the second, but nothing to show for it. In the third, Perdomo walked and Marte tripled him home before Pham walked and stole second (1-0 AZ). But Walker and Thomas couldn’t make the inning great. Nelson had issues with the shut down inning as well, but it wasn’t really his fault. Nimmo tripled on a ball lined to first that bounced funny, so it got past Walker and went all the way to the wall before Carroll could get it. Then Lindor hit a sac fly to Gurriel who’s throw to the plate was juuuuuuuuuuust a lot off line (1-1 TIE). Nelson recovered and ended the inning quickly though.

The Arizona Fourth was depressingly devoid of MLB talent, but New York scored two on a Mauricio home run (3-1 NYM). Luckily Nelson got out of it without additional damage. The fifth was no better for the Diamondbacks who looked completely lost against a thoroughly mediocre pitcher. In the fifth, Nimmo doubled and scored on a Lindor single (4-1 NYM). Lindor was erased on a groundball to second by McNeil but Alonso homered to left to end Nelson’s night (6-1 NYM). Mantiply came on in relief and at least didn’t allow more damage, but did give up two hits. Hartwig pitched the sixth for New York. He was not great, giving up multiple hits, some on ground balls that culminated in a Gurriel single between first and second to score Pham (6-2 NYM). He then loaded the bases and Longoria hit for Herrera, but he grounded into an inning-ending double play... Mantiply stayed in the game and walked Alvarez. He then stole second before Nimmo struck out and Castro took over. He struck Lindor out and got McNeil to pop out to left.

Phil Bickford got the Seventh for New York. He pitched well enough to have Arizona offer no real threat. Castro stayed in and gave up a single to Alonso before being pulled in favor of McGough. He gave up a double to Stewart, but thankfully The Polar Bear is so slow he couldn’t score from third on a ball Carroll couldn’t play particularly well. But McGough struck Mauricio and Vientos out before getting Baty to ground out to first. Something called a Coonrod attempted to “pitch” the Eighth for the Mets. He: walked Walker, got Thomas to hit a ground ball that eliminated Walker, let Gurriel and Peterson single before hitting Zavala on the shoulder to score a run (6-3 MYN), and walking Perdomo to score another run (6-4 NYM). It was at this point that Showalter replaced him with Ottovino (perhaps poor pitching decisions is just something that doesn’t leave once you’ve been an Arizona manager?). Carroll managed to ground into an inning (and rally) ending double play... McGough stayed in and Alvarez hit the first pitch of the Eighth for a home run (7-4 NYM). Nimmo then hit the second pitch of the inning down the right field line again for his second double. He did get an out before hitting McNeil on the wrist. Two outs later, it was time for the Ninth. Marte and Pham made easy outs before Walker ended it with a whimper.

Conclusion

This game was not pretty. Nelson was only good for about an inning in total. He left after 4.1 with 6ER. The offense certainly had shots, but never really made the most of it. That’s pretty all you can say about this atrocity. The bullpen wasn’t awful? McGough was left out to dry in favor of future wins, but Castro and Mantiply were acceptable. So...? Silver linings?

None for tonight. From the Get-Go it was all negative and it never evened out. If you wanna read it, there are 78 comments at the time of writing for you to peruse.

Zac Gallen will face Joey Lucchesi at 4:10pm Arizona Time.