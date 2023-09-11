Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #145: 9/11 @ Mets

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS METS Ketel Marte - 2B Brandon Nimmo - CF Corbin Carroll - CF Francisco Lindor - SS Tommy Pham - RF Jeff McNeil - LF Christian Walker - 1B Pete Alonso - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF DJ Stewart - RF Evan Longoria - DH Ronny Mauricio - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Brett Baty - DH Jordan Lawlar - SS Mark Vientos - 3B Seby Zavala - C Omar Narvaez - C Zach Davies - RHP Jose Quintana - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Placed C Gabriel Moreno on the Paternity List.

Recalled C Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno.

As mentioned in Snake Bytes, while I am not surprised to see Herrera back on the roster, I was not expecting it to be as a result of Moreno becoming a father! Hopefully, he comes back soon. Zavala gets the start this evening, which is a bit of a surprise as I would have thought we’d want someone familiar with the pitcher. Davies’s fifteen starts this year have been evenly spread, with all three catcher (Herrera, Carson Kelly and Moreno) plus or minus one of the five game average. We’ll see how Selby works with him. Hopefully a bit better than Brandon Pfaadt did yesterday, especially in the home-run department. Zavala impressed more the plate (two hits) than defensively (3 SB + 1 WP) yesterday.

I would almost certainly imagine there will be some kind of acknowledgement of the date before or during tonight’s game in New York. It’s always a day for sober reflection: it’s one of the few moments where I can pinpoint where I was and what I was doing, at least in terms of world events rather than personal ones. It’s also startling to think that there is now a player on the D-backs roster - Jordan Lawlar, naturally - who wasn’t even born when 9/11 happened, and have lived their entire lives in a post-9/11 world. In Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas, there are a couple of other zero-babies, who will certainly have no conscious recollection of those events.

It feels like this kind of thing happens roughly once for each generation. Pearl Harbor and WW2 in the forties, was followed by the assassination of JFK in 1963, then the fall of the Berlin Wall at the end of the eighties. 9/11 was the event for the start of the 21st century, and I imagine COVID-19 will be the thing that people will tell their grandchildren about down the road. It’d be nice if these was something nicer to report for the next one: perhaps we’ll have a manned landing on Mars in 2040 or so, as the defining moment for the generation to come. Though it’ll probably be something more like New York sinking underwater, or the Big One hitting California, if our luck continues!