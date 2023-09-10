Snake Bytes: 9/10 Marlins and Reds both lost. D-backs move to 1.5 games up.

Team News

With the Marlins losing to Philadelphia, the #Dbacks now control their playoff destiny with 19 games to go. Magic number to clinch: 19 — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) September 10, 2023



‘Fearless’ D-backs keep finding ways to gain WC ground (Steve Gilbert)

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-beat-cubs-in-10th-inning

Diamondbacks lean on pitching again, get by Cubs in 10 innings

“As I’ve said often, we’re gonna go as far as Gallen and Kelly take us,” pitching coach Brent Strom said before Saturday’s game.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/09/09/arizona-diamondbacks-chicago-cubs-news-updates-saturday-game/70781303007/

Diamondbacks clinch key series over Cubs with extra-inning win

https://arizonasports.com/story/3533858/diamondbacks-series-cubs-extra-inning/

Diamondbacks Outlast Cubs, Win 3-2 in 10 Innings

Lovullo wasn’t worried about the walks. “He was in control of each at bat. I know there were some walks there. But I don’t care. Merrill goes and makes pitches when he has to. He gets the job done and he pitched into the 6th inning of a game we won. He did his job”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-outlast-chicago-cubs-win-3-2-in-10-innings



Buddy Kennedy claimed by Athletics after DFA’d by Diamondbacks

https://arizonasports.com/story/3533860/buddy-kennedy-claimed-athletics-diamondbacks/

Other Baseball



5 homers? 14 hits? O’s 7th straight win had it all

https://www.mlb.com/news/orioles-hit-5-homers-in-7th-straight-win



Tempers flare between Acuña, Bucs’ Oviedo

https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-johan-oviedo-at-center-of-benches-clearing-incident



7 unlikely players contributing for playoff contenders

https://www.mlb.com/news/surprising-players-in-key-roles-for-2023-playoff-contenders



Rays Owner Discusses Stadium Deal Progress, Sale Inquiries

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/09/rays-owner-discusses-stadium-deal-progress-sale-inquiries.html



Rockies Extend Germán Márquez

The deal, which spans the 2024-25 seasons, guarantees him $20MM. Márquez, a client of L.A. Sports Management, will receive $10MM annually over the next two seasons.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/09/rockies-extend-german-marquez.html



Manny Machado Could Undergo Offseason Elbow Surgery

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/09/manny-machado-could-undergo-offseason-elbow-surgery.html

Baseball is the best!!! https://t.co/ufExBlfL4P — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 9, 2023

Just because.



Anything Goes



This day in history:



In 1776, Nathan Hale volunteered to spy behind enemy lines.



His memorial is in Coventry, CT and there is a Fort Hale Park in New Haven. My Italian cousins are in New Haven. None of the pictures I have googled of the two sites really ring a bell. I vaguely feel like I went to one or both of those places. If so, it was 30 years ago, through the eyes of a child.



Bit of a tangent, but I loved Old Sturbridge Village though, if Hacks and Chuck know that place. Its a living history village about colonial life. Like the schoolhouse down in Tubac. We made candles.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/september-10



This day in baseball:



2000 - The Marlins defeat the Diamondbacks, 4 - 3, in 12 innings. Randy Johnson strikes out 14 Florida players in seven innings, including Mike Lowell to end the 4th for his 3,000th career strikeout.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/September_10



A pig was once held in trial for the death of a child.

During the Middle Ages, it was normal for animals to be tried for human crimes. In 1386, a pig was even arrested for injuring a child. When the child died, the pig was placed in trial which ruled the pig’s public execution.



But did they roast it afterwards....



Queen Elizabeth cannot sit on the Iron Throne.

By Royal law, the Queen is not allowed to sit upon a foreign throne. This was vital information that was only discovered when the Queen visited the set of Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland.

