SnakeBytes 9/1: First of his name

Diamondbacks news

(Sports Illustrated) D-backs Put in a Claim for 4 Players, Get None

Today was a huge day in baseball, as ten players were put on waivers. When the dust settled, the Diamondbacks were unable to make a successful waiver claim today. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that the D-backs put in a claim for four players, but all four players were snatched up by teams higher in the waiver priority.

(Arizona Sports) Derrick Hall staying optimistic after Diamondbacks battered by Dodgers

“Rather than being ho-hum or upset right now, I’m trying to be half-full and look at this and say, ‘Here we are Sept. 1, and we’re right in it,’” Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “It’s going to be a great month … Let’s look past this series and chalk it up to (the Dodgers) had a historic month of August.”

(Sports Illustrated) Alek Thomas is Heating Up in August

Since June 19th, Thomas has hit .281/.316/.455/.772 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 15 RBI, seven walks, and 40 strikeouts over 58 games and 178 plate appearances. Combine that with his elite defense and that’s a great player. The team has been hiding him from left-handed pitching, but even so, he’s been a far superior batter than he was the first month of the season.

MLB News

(ESPN) Braves’ Ronald Acuña ties knot, becomes MLB’s 1st 30-60 player

Acuña, 25, and Maria, 23, met about four years ago and got engaged in January, but her Venezuelan visa allowed her and the children to visit Acuña for only three months at a time. They were set to leave again at the end of this week, unable to return for a stretch run that, given the way this season has played out, could result in either a World Series championship or an MVP or both.

Acuña didn’t want to experience any of that without them.

Ed. Note: The feat was impressive to begin with, now it’s a literal storybook. Congratulations to the happy couple!

(Sportsnet) Blue Jays’ Brandon Belt says he’ll consider retirement following 2023 season

“I think I might have a few more options next year, but I am getting on up there in age, so it might turn a lot of people off, but I’m still trying to figure out kinda what I want to do,” Belt said. “I’m 35 this year. I got two boys that are getting older, and it’s getting tougher on all of us when I’m gone all the time.

(Sports Illustrated) Padres on the Verge of Making MLB History, and Not in a Good Way

After another disappointing loss to the Cardinals toward the end of August, the San Diego Padres are on the verge of adding another notch of futility to their belt of a disappointing year.

Losing in 10 innings to St. Louis on Tuesday, the Friars are close to matching a mark concerning extra inning play not seen since baseball was in Montreal many years ago.