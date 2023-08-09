Snake Bytes 8/9: Against the Evil Empire of the West

Diamondbacks News

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4

Brandon Pfaadt was less stellar this outing and then Miguel Castro continued his struggles as the Dodgers downed the Diamondbacks in game one of the series.

Urias Stays Hot, Snakes Stay Cold

The Diamondbacks’ recent struggles continued as they played host to the division leading Dodgers.

Loss Drops Diamondbacks to .500

Tuesday night was too little too late from the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen and the 2023 NL Cy Young Race

With roughly two-thirds of the season now in the books, what do Zac Gallen’s chances for the Cy Young Award look like?

Would sure be nice to see the evidence

Christian Walker on the current D-backs roster:



“We’re a better team now than we started the year.” pic.twitter.com/FPRMW7Wqbz — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) August 9, 2023

Other Baseball News

About Comebacks

How likely are late-inning comebacks in today’s game?

X-Rays Negative on Acuna’s Elbow After HBP

One bad pitch may have just tossed a wrench into Ronald Acuna, Jr. putting up some historic numbers on the way to winning the NL MVP.

J-Rod Trolls Tatis

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Who says fun is dead in this game?

Fill-in Ump Goes 0-for-3 in Reviews

Lew Williams did not have the most glowing of debuts at the MLB level.

Was sort of hoping Arizona would be in on this kid.