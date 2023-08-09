Snake Bytes 8/9: Against the Evil Empire of the West

Diamondbacks News
Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4
Brandon Pfaadt was less stellar this outing and then Miguel Castro continued his struggles as the Dodgers downed the Diamondbacks in game one of the series.
Urias Stays Hot, Snakes Stay Cold
The Diamondbacks’ recent struggles continued as they played host to the division leading Dodgers.
Loss Drops Diamondbacks to .500
Tuesday night was too little too late from the Diamondbacks.
Zac Gallen and the 2023 NL Cy Young Race
With roughly two-thirds of the season now in the books, what do Zac Gallen’s chances for the Cy Young Award look like?
Would sure be nice to see the evidence
Christian Walker on the current D-backs roster:— PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) August 9, 2023
“We’re a better team now than we started the year.” pic.twitter.com/FPRMW7Wqbz
Other Baseball News
About Comebacks
How likely are late-inning comebacks in today’s game?
X-Rays Negative on Acuna’s Elbow After HBP
One bad pitch may have just tossed a wrench into Ronald Acuna, Jr. putting up some historic numbers on the way to winning the NL MVP.
J-Rod Trolls Tatis
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Who says fun is dead in this game?
Fill-in Ump Goes 0-for-3 in Reviews
Lew Williams did not have the most glowing of debuts at the MLB level.
Was sort of hoping Arizona would be in on this kid.
The Dodgers are reportedly close to signing 19-year-old Hyun-suk Jang, the top pitching prospect out of Korea, who will forgo the KBO to play in MLB— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/PLiUOEjDew
