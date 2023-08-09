Dodgers 5 @ Diamondbacks 4

Today's Lineups DODGERS DIAMONDBACKS Mookie Betts - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Freddie Freeman - 1B Corbin Carroll - CF Will Smith - C Tommy Pham - DH Max Muncy - DH Christian Walker - 1B David Peralta - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jason Heyward - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Enrique Hernandez - 3B Jake McCarthy - RF James Outman - CF Nick Ahmed - SS Amed Rosario - SS Carson Kelly - C Julio Urias - LHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP

Missed the first three innings on the phone with my mom for her big 7-0 birthday today! A check of the box score shows Carson Kelly had an infield single and advanced on an Urias wild pitch in the third?! But nothing else happened for the snakes. Los Angeles successfully scored in the second off Pfaadt, but not via the home run, so that seems nice. And according to the Gameday Thread, fans booed Peralta, which seems a little odd; I hope he took it as a compliment. (1-0 LA)

In the fifth, LA scored thrice on small ball. They simply hit the ball where the defenders weren’t. It was sort of beautiful to watch. Rosario got Ahmed to throw a bad one to first, then Betts doubled him home to a massive hole in left/center. Freeman then doubled him home with a dribbled up the third bad line. He advanced on a Smith single and scored on a Muncy sac fly, which ended Pfaadt’s night. His defense didn’t really let him down, but he certainly felt more dominate than his final line will show. Mantiply came in to pitch and managed to get Peralta out, but did have a wild pitch during the at bat... (4-0 LA) Carson Kelly nearly hit a 2-run home run in the Arizona fifth, but David Peralta made a phenomenal catch to rob the runs. Mantiply handled the Dodgers in the sixth, and Urias did the same.

Frias pitched well in the seventh. Brasier did the same for LA. Frias got one out in the eighth before KNelson got the final two. Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol combined for bottom of the eighth, but did give up an RBI single to Pham, scoring Carson Kelly who had walked and advanced on a Carroll single. Then Walker scored Carroll with his own single! Unfortunately Gurriel struck out and Peterson flew out to left to end the threat. (4-2 LA) Castro got the ninth for AZ. He only gave up one run before getting three outs (5-2 LA) Evan Phillips got the save opportunity for Los Angeles tonight. After McCarthy popped out, Perdomo walked and Thomas (pinch hit for Kelly) tripled him home before Marte singled Thomas home. Carroll then grounded into a game-ending double play.

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 4 - FINAL

Conclusion

Brandon Pfaadt pitched pretty well until the fifth. And even then, the Dodgers really just put together excellent at bats and nickel-and-dimed him for some runs, hitting the ball where the defenders were not. The offense showed up for the last two innings, but it was too little too late... Ahmed had an uncharacteristically bad defensive day with two errors.

Merrill Kelly will host Bobby Miller for the second and final game of the short series. Once again game time is 6:40pm Arizona Time.