Snake Bytes 8/8

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Injuries & Moves: Marte (left quad tightness) day to day

Marte exited Sunday’s game in Minnesota with the injury, and the team announced that he’s considered day to day. Marte had tried to beat out a hard ground ball in the top of the fifth before being replaced by Geraldo Perdomo to start the bottom of the inning. Marte told reporters that he’d be ready to play on Tuesday at home against the Dodgers.

“I made a decision to take him out of the game,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “He probably could have continued playing, but I’ve been asking a lot of him as of late. Just wanted to get him off his feet, so he’s going to be day to day.”

Marte has only missed seven games all season and was tied with Christian Walker for the team lead in plate appearances entering play Sunday. He is hitting .283 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs.

[MLB] 10 hitters with a rare blend of speed and power

2. Corbin Carroll, OF, D-backs

Notable stats: 21 home runs, 36 steals, 99th percentile sprint speed

If Acuña wasn’t on such a preposterous HR-SB pace, we’d likely be talking even more about Arizona’s rookie sensation than we already are. Carroll himself is in position to make some history, on pace for 30 homers and 52 steals this season. Not only would he join Mike Trout (2012) as the only rookies ever to go 30-30, but he’d also join Eric Davis (1987) and Barry Bonds (1990) as the only players of any experience level to go 30-50 … a list that Acuña is five homers away from joining as well. Led by Carroll’s elite speed — which ranks behind only Bobby Witt Jr. and Trea Turner among qualified hitters — Arizona has become among the most exciting young teams in the sport.

Baseball News

[Fangraphs] Will the Astros Enjoy White House Magic?

On Monday afternoon, the Astros had an off day before the start of a series in Baltimore, so they did what most defending World Series champions have done under those circumstances, and swung by the White House. There, Dusty Baker and his merry men were fêted by President Joe Biden, who commiserated with the beloved Astros manager over having to wait decades to reach the pinnacle of their respective professions.

[MLB] ‘Changed the outcome’: Disputed check-swing call precedes walk-off

Red Sox fans were on their feet with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday night as Royals reliever Carlos Hernández delivered a full-count 100 mph fastball at the top of the zone to Red Sox second baseman Luis Urías.

A collective groan made its way around Fenway Park when Urías checked his swing and appeared to go all the way around with it. But then cheers erupted when first-base umpire Vic Carapazza declared that Urías did not fully swing, and Urías walked to first to load the bases rather than sending the game to extra innings.

It was the kind of call that can swing a game in either direction.

[MLBTR] The Opener: Ryu, Story, MLBTR Chat

If your interested in asking a question of Steve Adams, you can submit one via this article.