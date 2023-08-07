Meme Monday 8/7: Gettin’ Beat Down

Friends, it’s a terrible time to be a D-backs fan. I could throw out a bunch of stats, W-L’s since the All Star break etc. You see it when you watch the games, the play speaks for itself. Lately, the calls for firings have returned and fans are on edge but I don’t think firing anyone will help anything, at least this season. Imagine if the team did fire Torey? Right after giving him an extension through 2024? That’s some Bidwell type move. Embarrassing. Anyhow, the team is off today - THANK F$%&, there will be no punishment today. In the meantime, enjoy the memes and a poll.

Poll Lots of ‘FIRE TOREY’ talk going around right now. Should the team fire anyone? Yes, Torey for sure

No, wait until 2024 if the beatings continue

Yes, from top to bottom, get them all out of there now

No, I like this pain and have been giving Torey & Co a pass since 2020 you know because Covid etc. vote view results 8% Yes, Torey for sure (2 votes)

52% No, wait until 2024 if the beatings continue (12 votes)

17% Yes, from top to bottom, get them all out of there now (4 votes)

21% No, I like this pain and have been giving Torey & Co a pass since 2020 you know because Covid etc. (5 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

