Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #113: 8/6 @ Twins

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS TWINS Ketel Marte - 2B Edouard Julien - 2B Corbin Carroll - CF Carlos Correa - SS Tommy Pham - DH Max Kepler - RF Christian Walker - 1B Donovan Solano - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Matt Wallner - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Ryan Jeffers - DH Jake McCarthy - RF Christian Vazquez - C Nick Ahmed - SS Willi Castro - 3B Carson Kelly - C Michael Taylor - CF Zac Gallen - RHP Dallas Keuchel - LHP

So, this afternoon's game in the Twin Cities sees the Diamondbacks send out their ace, against an opposing starter whom they DFAd last season after arguably the worst pitching performances in franchise history. Yes, today sees Dallas Keuchel return to the major leagues, and face Arizona, for whom he put up a 9.64 ERA in four starts Lady year. After we dumped him, Keuchel went to Texas and was even worse, with a 12.60 ERA there. It seemed all but over for the 34-year-old. But he signed a minor-league deal with Minnesota and, after he exercised an opt-out clause, they called him up to replace Joe Ryan, who has a groin injury.

Now, it appears Keuchel may have had health issues during that dreadful 2022 season, a report saying he "took seven months away at home in Scottsdale, Ariz., to heal from injury." He also reportedly worked on his mechanics at Driveline. Either way, he signed with the Twins in June, and over six minor league starts has a 1.13 ERA with a K:BB of 28:12 walks over 32 innings. However, his fastball was no more than a batting practice 88 mph in his last outing for the AAA St. Paul Saints. We'll see how it plays in the majors. With Arizona sending up a Cy Young candidate in Gallen, it's a game they SHOULD win.

If they don't... Well, it could mark the point where, at the end of the season, we look back and mark today as the D-backs' time of death. It's possible Arizona may end up being saved by the weather, since the forecast is a bit dicey in Minneapolis. I imagine the teams will do everything they can to get the game in, but if it has to be postponed, then the likely make-up date is Thursday, September 27. Both sides are off that day: the Diamondbacks would be traveling from Arizona to New York to play the Yankees, so it's almost on the way, while the Twins are coming hone from a series in Cincinnati.