Snake Bytes: 8/6 At least we didn’t ruin Joe Mauer night?

Team News



Yesterday’s loss ties the most runs we have given up against the Twins in a game. That loss came in the 2017 season, In that game TJ McFarland gave up 7 runs in .1 inning. https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/MIN/MIN201708200.shtml

The Dbacks are 10-16 all time against Minnesota.

Diamondbacks throttled by Twins as season tumble becomes freefall

“There’s a sense of frustration,” Lovullo said, when asked about the feeling in the dugout. “The guys want to get after it, they’re just not having the results. For me, it’s a helpless feeling.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/08/05/arizona-diamondbacks-minnesota-twins-news-updates-saturday-game/70517665007/

D-backs get trounced by Twins on road, tailspin continues

https://arizonasports.com/story/3530419/d-backs-get-trounced-by-twins-on-road-tailspin-continues/

Ryan Jeffers and the Twins Bury D-backs 12-1

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/ryan-jeffers-and-the-twins-bury-d-backs-12-1

D-backs drop 5th straight: ‘We’ve got to find that path again’

“I saw a couple hits, a home run and a heady bunt play, and then after that it was lockdown,” Lovullo said. “We’ve got to be better than that.”



https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-fall-to-twins-for-5th-straight-loss



Twins hammer Arizona after Joe Mauer HOF ceremony

A take from the other side, if you want to read about Mauer.

https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/twins/twins-hammer-arizona-after-joe-mauer-hof-ceremony

Pham ‘ready’ for playoff chase with D-backs

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/tommy-pham-praised-for-work-ethic



Other Baseball



Belt comes up clutch for Blue Jays: ‘We trust him in huge spots’

https://www.mlb.com/bluejays/news/brandon-belt-hits-hr-go-ahead-rbi-in-win-over-red-sox

Weird Finish, But Jays Beat Red Sox

https://www.bluebirdbanter.com/2023/8/5/23821534/weird-finish-but-jays-beat-red-sox

Presented without comment ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gn5GPeMQAs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2023

J-Ram, TA get heated as benches clear in Cleveland

“I think [Anderson has] been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said after the game through interpreter Agustin Rivero. “It’s not from yesterday. It’s from before. I even had the chance to tell him during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. That’s disrespectful. Don’t start tagging people like that,’ because in reality, we’re here trying to find ways to provide for our families.”



https://www.mlb.com/news/jose-ramirez-tim-anderson-ejected-guardians-white-sox-benches-clearing-incident

Fight breaks out on the field between Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox. Players squared up and everything pic.twitter.com/NQXIUCHIn6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2023

7 teams, 3 spots: The case for each NL Wild Card contender

Hey, we’re getting noticed! (sarcasm font)

The Case Against: The last month-plus has been a disaster, and it’s all starting to crumble at the exact wrong time. Even Carroll has fallen off in the second half. This team is out of gas. Verdict: There are encouraging signs for the future. But that future doesn’t look like October 2023.

https://www.mlb.com/news/making-a-playoff-case-for-each-nl-wild-card-contender



A’s Reflect on Latest “Reverse Boycott” in Oakland

https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics/news/as-reflect-on-latest-reverse-boycott-in-oakland

Rays Claim Cole Sulser

He is going to be a shutdown reliever for them now, isnt he?

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/08/rays-claim-cole-sulser.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

Today is the 78th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. Nagasaki would be 3 days later on the 9th. August 15th was when Hirohito announced Japanese surrender and the instrument of surrender was signed on September 2nd, 1945 almost 6 years to the day after Germany invaded Poland. A case can be made that the Pacific theater of WW2 started much earlier as Japan had invaded China in 1937 and Manchuria in 1931.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/august-6



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/August_6



The oldest currency in the world is the British pound.

It dates over 1,200 years old in usage. The British pound is also seen as the identity of British Sovereignty.



Since the beginning of newscasting there has only been one day with no news.

April 18, 1930 was such an uneventful day, that the BBC’s radio announcer said, “There is no news,” by 6:30PM.



I was taking short videos of a storm over my apartment complex to see if I could catch any lightening. I've never caught anything doing this, until the other day. This is a frame from a 4 or 5 second video.

