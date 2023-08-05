Snake Bytes 8/5: Offense, Bullpen Come Up Short

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 2, Minnesota 3

Arizona dropped the first game in Minnesota as their margin for error on the season continues to evaporate.

Diamondbacks Continue Swoon

Something something bullpen. Something something offense. But hey, Merrill Kelly went six innings while surrendering only two runs.

NL Wild Card Tracker

It really wasn’t all that long ago the Diamondbacks stood atop this list.

Anatomy of a Slump

Jack Summers looks at Arizona’s last 30 games.

Other Baseball News

Ranking the Prospects Traded

Surprising no one I am sure, the prospects the Diamondbacks traded away do not rank among the highest potential talents moved at the deadline.

Who Changed Their Fate Most at the Deadline

Dan Szymborski has some thoughts on moves that teams made, how Seattle sold short and not enough, how other teams making moves didn’t do nearly enough to justify the moves made.

Baseball in Bhutan

The world’s most remote country has developed a burgeoning youth baseball movement that has taken off in popularity so much as to make the sport the most popular in the nation.

Cole Hamels Retires

The former ace hurler has decided to call an end to his bid to make a comeback this season.

Bobby Witt Makes History, Loses Bat

There has to have been a better way for MLB to enshrine Witt’s gear from his historic game where he eclipsed the marks for going 20 HR/30 SB in a second consecutive season.

Twins Place Buxton on IL, Claim Luplow from Tampa Bay

Old friend alert, just in time for him to cause headaches for the Snakes.