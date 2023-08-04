Diamondbacks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fans across the country.

The dust has now settled on the 2023 deadline, and to most intents and purposes, we know what the Diamondbacks are going to look like for the next two months. What do you reckon? For your convenience, here’s a summary of the moves made by Mike Hazen and team in the days leading up to the deadline.

Acquired RHP Paul Sewald from the Mariners for INF Josh Rojas, OF Dominic Canzone and INF Ryan Bliss.

Acquired INF Jace Peterson and cash considerations from the Athletics for RHP Chad Patrick.

Acquired RHP Peter Strzelecki from the Brewers for LHP Andrew Chafin.

Acquired OF Tommy Pham and cash considerations from the Mets for SS Jeremy Rodriguez

We did have a poll on this already, but it was kinda tucked away at the end of a Gameday thread, so I wanted to get something more obvious. :) So, here you go. No + or - grades are available. But if you feel the need to qualify your choice, well, that would be what the comments section is for! We’ll have the results after the weekend.