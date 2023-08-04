SnakeBytes 8/4: Maybe it will be better up North

Diamondbacks News

(Sports Illustrated) Pfaadt Gem Goes For Naught as D-backs Shut Out by Giants

Brandon Pfaadt turned in the best start of his career, holding the San Francisco Giants to one run in seven innings, but took the loss when Arizona’s offense could not support him. Pfaadt struck out seven and allowed just two hits and a walk, but one mistake pitch proved to be the difference. LaMonte Wade Jr. hammered out a center-cut fastball beyond the right field wall in the fourth inning for what was the game’s only run.

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks waste strong start from Brandon Pfaadt, lose series to Giants

At the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks’ skid — then six losses in eight games — teetered on the edge of becoming something much worse. Since then, they’re 5-14. A season once full of promise, headed full-speed towards a playoff berth, has careened off the rails with no signs of coming back.

“It’s what makes sports so great, professional sports so great,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “And then it just rips your heart out. I don’t know what else to do.”

(KNBR) Giants’ all-hands staff shuts out Diamondbacks for series victory

Six pitchers factored into San Francisco’s 1-0 victory over Arizona. From opener Scott Alexander to closer Camilo Doval, SF limited a dangerous D-Backs lineup to six total hits. The Giants are now 15-5 in games without a traditional starter.

(Arizona Sports) CEO Derrick Hall, national media react to D-backs trade deadline moves

After the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the D-backs addressed most of their needs by adding closer Paul Sewald, some more power in the lineup with Tommy Pham and Jace Peterson, as well as another reliever in Peter Strzelecki. Arizona did not add any starting pitching at the break.

(CBS Sports) Shohei Ohtani hits MLB-leading 40th home run but Angels suffer crushing loss to Mariners

Long story short, Ohtani set two records in this game. He became the first ever player to have two 40 home run seasons as a hitter and two 150 strike out seasons as a pitcher. He also became the third player since 1900 (tweet) to have a home run and a stolen base in a game where they also had a scoreless pitching appearance

(AP) Max Scherzer strikes out 9 over 6 innings in his Rangers debut

Scherzer, acquired from the New York Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, allowed seven singles and walked two. The right-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span. A week after his 39th birthday, he threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes, with 21 of those swing-and-miss strikes.

(CBS Sports) Who will be next MLB star traded? Eight players who could move this winter, including Juan Soto, three Brewers

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline passed on Aug. 1, capping a frenzied stretch that saw Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Lucas Giolito change teams. To think, those moves came after months of Shohei Ohtani divination. In the end, the Los Angeles Angels decided against trading their star, even as he encroaches upon free agency. Only time will tell if they come to regret that decision, or if they’ll be rewarded for their faith — be it with a playoff berth, and/or, ideally, a new long-term agreement.

(Sports Illustrated) Former Houston Astros Cy Young Winner Returns to MLB

