Snake Bytes 8/30: Make It Stop

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 1, Los Angeles 9

Merrill Kelly is now winless in 16 career starts against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, all the offense could produce was a solo shot from Corbin Carroll as he continued to make his now almost uncontested case for Rookie of the Year.

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks Drubbed by Dodgers

The game was almost over before it started, with Kelly surrendering three runs in the bottom of the first and Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers. Kelly exited after five innings, having allowed a career-high 12 hits and giving up seven runs.

At least there was one highlight to the evening

C.C. starts our scoring this evening. pic.twitter.com/ng5cefuRS9 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 30, 2023

Other Baseball News

Alex Cobb Loses No-No After 26 Outs

Two of Arizona’s rivals for a Wild Card berth faced off in San Francisco. The Giants got a much better outing from Alex Cobb than the Snakes did from Merrill Kelly. Cobb took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, losing it on the final out of the game.

Garver HR Creates Three-Way Tie Atop AL West

With all due respect to the Diamondbacks and their tight race for a Wild Card slot in the playoffs, the AL West is looking to be the most exciting race in baseball down the stretch, and potentially one of the most exciting stretch runs in over a decade. Too bad there isn’t still a Game-163.

MLBPA to Review Safety Protocols

After an incident of fans assaulting Ronald Acuña Jr. on the field and another incident of a fan smuggling a firearm into the game in Chicago, only to have the gun accidentally discharge, the MLBPA is looking in to how to prevent future similar incidents.

Angels Place Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo López, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk On Waivers

While the Angels were far from the only team placing high profile players on waivers, they certainly are the only team looking to offload a quarter of the roster.

What the Heck Did the Angels (and Some Other Teams) Just Do?

Yesterday, and the next 48 hours or so is where we all get to witness the business of baseball getting in the way of the game of baseball.