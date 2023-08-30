Arizona Not Many @ Los Angeles Too Many

NL West: Third behind LAD and SF but comfortably ahead of SD

Wild Card: Looking up at SF, CHC, PHI, Looking down at CIN and MIA

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS DODGERS Ketel Marte - 2B Mookie Betts - 2B Buddy Kennedy - DH Freddie Freeman - 1B Tommy Pham - RF Will Smith - C Christian Walker - 1B Max Muncy - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF David Peralta - DH Evan Longoria - 3B Jason Heyward - RF Corbin Carroll - CF James Outman - CF Nick Ahmed - SS Chris Taylor - LF Gabriel Moreno - C Miguel Rojas - SS Merrill Kelly - RHP Clayton Kershaw - LHP

Look. The first wasn’t pretty. Arizona worked two walks against THE KERSHAW, but nothing came of it. Meanwhile, Los Angeles scored thrice in their half... (3-0 LA). In the second Carroll singled and Ahmed worked the team’s third walk, but Moreno GIDP like he does, ending another threat against the best pitcher of the last decade and a half. The Dodgers scored again in the second (4-0 LA). Kelly didn’t have it, and they were running pretty wild on Moreno, who was only sort of up to the task in the early going. The third is where I gave up... Arizona didn’t manage to do anything against THE KERSHAW, yet LA managed to score twice more against Kelly despite the defense turning a double play behind him (6-0 LA).

So instead, I’m going to review the first half of the AppleTV show Silo and I’ll jump back to the game if something changes (even if just the momentum). The logline for Silo is:

Men and women live in a giant silo underground with several regulations which they believe are in place to protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface.

Perhaps a tad dull. Or generic. My initial reaction was “hey that sounds/looks rather similar to the SyFy show Ascension from the mid-2010s. In some ways, it is. But it’s far better overall. If for no other reason than the acting is better. (Kelly had a clean fourth!) But I am now 60% complete with the first (and so far only) season. In true AppleTV Science Fiction fashion, the main characters of episode 1-2 are not actually the main characters of the show. Which was alarming and disheartening until I realized I preferred the new characters to the old ones. It is a testament to David Oyelowo, Geraldine James, Will Patton and Rashida Jones and their talent that I felt such only 120 minutes in. (CORBIN CARROLL HIT A SOLO HOME RUN TO DEAD CENTER IN THE 5TH 6-1 LA).

Once the story really got going and the protagonist, Jules Nichols (played by Rebecca Ferguson) was introduced in a fun/tense sequence of mechanics and engineering, I was hooked. It has since become a spy/cop investigation show with a lot of dystopian big brother vibes. For me, that’s an obvious draw - fictionalized investigation stories are my jam. At only about the halfway point, I still don’t have a great grasp on what is more important: the outside world questions or the internal politics/intrigue of the Silo. Given my historical understanding of Hollywood plots, the internal story will take precedence and the outside stuff will receive a teaser at the very end of the season. If executed well, I’m sure I’ll end up ok with that decision and excited for season 2, but right now, I am much more interested in the external mystery than the internal intrigue.

If you are looking for something to binge over the long weekend, this show has my recommendation. With the caveat you like eerily dystopic stories. It has an early 8.5/10 in my book based on my desire to continue watching, unique style, and new take on a very well-worn plot.

Highlights for me include: Tim Robbins, Episode 3 - Machines, and my newfound fear of spiral staircases.

Lowlights thus far: too little David Oyelowo, several “shocking” moments I saw coming miles away, and a lack of creative explanations for in-universe “relics.”

It is now the bottom of the sixth and LA has a 9-1 lead... While I would like to stay up and hope to see the most epic comeback of my recapping career, I think I’ll make the mature decision to head to bed and be more productive at my day job tomorrow morning. I’ll risk the infamy that will doubt follow me for this fair-weather fandom moment if I wake up to a wonderful shiny new W.

Conclusion

In the words of the goat that bit me in 2014 (I was very disappointed I did not receive superpowers and become GoatMan): it was baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad.

Brandon Pfaadt will take his shot against the Dodgers opposite TBD (possibly Ryan Pepiot) at 7:10pm Arizona Time.