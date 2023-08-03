Snake Bytes 8/3: Right in the …

Diamondbacks News:

[MLB] Slade Cecconi gets odd 1st strike after review

“It wasn’t supposed to be like that for his first strikeout,” Herrera said with a laugh. “It was good that we got it for him. I held the ball long enough. I tried to hold it with my pants as long as I could. It was the first time in my career that something like that happened and I kept holding the ball. It was pretty special.”

"I've never seen it happen where it gets caught in a guy's crotch before. I guarantee that's not in the rulebook." pic.twitter.com/Di3E8y8ROA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2023

[SI] D-backs lack of offense bites again in 4-2 loss v Giants

Meanwhile, the offense failed to do anything from the second to the seventh. They had one base runner and Logan Webb continued his dominance against the Snakes as he shut down 10 in a row at one point. He finished it with 7 good innings shutting down the Diamondbacks’ porous bats.

[AZS] Diamondbacks’ offense goes cold, fall to Giants in Slade Cecconi’s debut

D-backs starter Slade Cecconi allowed two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings making his major league debut at age 24. Cecconi didn’t allow a hit until Flores doubled sharply to left with one out in the fourth.

[ESPN] D-backs’ Austin Adams out for season with fractured ankle

“We’re definitely going to miss Austin,” Lovullo said. “But as I’ve said before, when somebody goes down via injuries, it’s time for somebody to step up; there’s going to be an opportunity for somebody to get some big outs in that bullpen and somebody will emerge.”

Adams was 0-1 with a 5.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts and 8 walks over 27 appearances spanning 17⅓ innings.

Baseball News:

[MLBTR] How to acquire players after the trade deadline

In reality, under the old rules, the first “trade deadline” was never the actual deadline — it just wasn’t as catchy to use the full term, “non-waiver trade deadline.” As time progressed, the month of August increasingly served as a means of swapping out higher-priced talents in waiver trades that were still quite noteworthy. If you’re seeing Justin Verlander, Andrew McCutchen, Josh Donaldson and others change hands in late August, just before the deadline for postseason eligibility, then was the non-waiver deadline really a trade “deadline” at all? Not so much.

[ESPN] Yankee’s Domingo German enters inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the team said. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters that German won’t pitch again this season.