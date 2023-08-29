Diamondbacks Reacts Survey: Closing time

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

On Sunday, with over thirty games still left, Ryan Thompson became the eighth different pitcher already to pick up a save for the Diamondbacks this year. [Trivia: can you name the other seven? Answer at the bottom] There has only been one season where the D-backs have had more different closers: in 2019, ten men had saves, led by Archie Bradley’s 18. Early on, manager Torey Lovullo was adamant about the “closer by committee” idea. But at various times this season, Scott McGough, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald have all converted three or more saves in a row, so have effectively been the closer. However, all have had their struggles as well.

The arrival of Thompson, who produced one of the most drama-free saves of the season over the weekend, has thrown another possible closer into the mix. With a month left, the team are very much in the thick of the wild-card race, but the ability to win those tight games is going to be increasingly important down the stretch. So, who do you think should be getting the highest of leverage situations for the Diamondbacks? There’s a poll with some names on it, but feel free to explain your selection - or make your case for “E) None of the above” in the comments. I’ll post the results on Thursday’s off-day.

As well as Thompson, the other pitchers to get a save this year for Arizona are Scott McGough, Andrew Chafin, Miguel Castro, Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Drey Jameson and Justin Martinez

