Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #131: 8/27 vs. Reds

Today's Lineups REDS DIAMONDBACKS TJ Friedl - CF Corbin Carroll - RF Matt McLain - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Elly De La Cruz - SS Tommy Pham - LF Spencer Steer - LF Christian Walker - 1B Nick Martini - DH Lourdes Gurriel - DH Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B Evan Longoria - 3B Noelvi Marte - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Will Benson - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Tyler Stephenson - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Graham Ashcraft - RHP Slade Cecconi - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected RHP Ryan Thompson (No. 81) from Triple-A Reno.

Designated RHP Nabil Crismatt for assignment.

Farewell Crismatt: we barely knew ye. Unless something changes fairly dramatically, since he has been taken off the D-backs roster, Crismatt will potentially join Diego Castillo as a player who made one career appearance for the Diamondbacks. There have been a few pitchers to take the mounds once, though many of those are position players. Crismatt does join an exclusive club, including Jeff Bajenaru and Kris Medlen, of those whose single appearance led to a loss. He’s also among the few - including Jarrod Parker and Jeff Fassero - who didn’t allow an earned run in their sole outing. Crismatt is, however, the only pitcher with one appearance for Arizona, taking the loss AND having a zero ERA.

Thompson takes his spot, and will make his debut as a Diamondback, having been signed to a minor-league deal after he was cut by the Rays last week. MLB Trade Rumors called the Tampa decision to let him go, “somewhat surprising,” despite his 6.11 ERA thus year. Thompson had an opt-out if he wasn’t called up, so I imagine the D-backs liked what they saw out of the pitcher in AAA. Over 126 career appearances in the majors, he has a 102 ERA+, and given how terrible the D-backs bullpen has been (more on which in a moment), this could be an audition for a long-term spot. He does have three years of control. But after almost everyone was used last night, an extra arm was probably a necessity.

A couple of random thoughts on last night's game and other stuff. It was the 7th game the D-backs have lost this year, where they led at the start of the ninth inning. These will happen to every team. Well, almost every team: the Twins are the only side not to have such a loss in 2023. But the D-backs’ seven leaves them tied for most in the majors, with the White Sox. Nobody else has more than five. With thirty-two games left, Arizona has already also tied the franchise record, previously set in... Well, surprisingly, in 1999. Yes, the team with the best mark in Diamondbacks history, who won 100 games, also blew 7 ninth-inning leads.

Arizona’s starters have gone 14 consecutive games without a loss, the last going to Ryne Nelson on August 11. Not sure how to check, but that seems an impressive tally. From the following day through last night, the Arizona rotation has thrown 67 2 innings and are 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA, best in the majors by more than three-quarters of a run. Even expanding it to all 23 games in August, our starters still have a 3.21 ERA, best in the NL. On the other hand, over the same time, our relievers have a 5.93 ERA, ahead only of the Rockies. But I’d rather have seen Zac Gallen start this key game against a wild-card rival over Slade Cecconi. Not least because it’s at home where Zac has been awesome. #InToreyWeTrust.