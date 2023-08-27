Snake Bytes: 8/27

Team News



Bullpen lets another win slip through fingers as DBacks fall to Reds in 11

“We knew what was at stake today,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We know what this series means. We know what the overall series total means, for sure. The beauty of this game is, we can wake up tomorrow and go out and play a game and win and keep moving forward. This team is in a good spot. We’ve got to tighten up a few things. As frustrating as it is right now, we’ve been resilient. We’ll be good tomorrow.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/08/26/arizona-diamondbacks-cincinnati-reds-news-updates-saturday-game/70652914007/



D-backs squander strong Zach Davies return, fall in extras to Reds to drop season series

https://arizonasports.com/story/3532494/d-backs-squander-strong-zach-davies-return-fall-in-extras-to-reds-to-drop-season-series/

D-backs Beleaguered Bullpen Shows Stress in Extra Inning Loss

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-beleaguered-bullpen-shows-stress-in-extra-inning-loss



A Look at the D-Backs Third Base Depth and Prospects

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/a-look-at-the-d-backs-third-base-depth-and-prospects

Can Corbin Carroll Hold On to Win Rookie of the Year Award?

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/can-corbin-carroll-hold-on-to-win-rookie-of-the-year-award?fbclid=IwAR1VINMkykXe56_OQvl0s9KI1o3k0t1-UDGQPeybITi2mL68c49gRhl9LB0



Other Baseball



J-Rod hits milestone at record speed in Mariners’ 7-HR rout

“Still, we’re not hot,” Rodríguez said. “I’m going to keep saying it: We’re not hot. We’re just playing the ball that I know we’re capable of.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/mariners-hit-7-homers-vs-royals

Wicks K’s 9, makes Cubs history in ‘unbelievable’ debut

“That was the big message today that I heard,” Wicks said. “Stick to what you do. They told me, and they just reminded me over and over again: ‘What you do is good enough. It’s why you’re here.’ And so that was a real calming message for me.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/jordan-wicks-called-up-to-cubs-for-major-league-debut



Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio Discusses Counsell’s Future, Relocation Rumors

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/08/brewers-owner-mark-attanasio-discusses-counsells-future-relocation-rumors.html

Felix Bautista Placed On Injured List With “Some Degree” Of UCL Injury

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/08/felix-bautista-placed-on-injured-list-with-some-degree-of-ucl-injury.html

California to play Curaçao for Little League World Series title

https://www.mlb.com/news/california-curacao-little-league-baseball-world-series-title-game

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Krakatoa volcano exploded in 1883

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/krakatau-explodes



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/August_27



Horses cannot breathe through their mouths.

Horses don’t have an instinct to breathe through their mouths because their soft palate seals their pharynx except when swallowing. Horses can’t breathe through a sealed pharynx, and that is why they only breathe through their nostrils.



Baby sea otters are unable to swim.

Their mothers carry them wrapped around a piece of kelp while they hunt to keep them from drowning. This is only done until the pup learns how to float on his own eventually.

There’s one for ISH...

