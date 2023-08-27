Snake Bytes: 8/27

Team News
Bullpen lets another win slip through fingers as DBacks fall to Reds in 11
“We knew what was at stake today,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We know what this series means. We know what the overall series total means, for sure. The beauty of this game is, we can wake up tomorrow and go out and play a game and win and keep moving forward. This team is in a good spot. We’ve got to tighten up a few things. As frustrating as it is right now, we’ve been resilient. We’ll be good tomorrow.”
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/08/26/arizona-diamondbacks-cincinnati-reds-news-updates-saturday-game/70652914007/
D-backs squander strong Zach Davies return, fall in extras to Reds to drop season series
https://arizonasports.com/story/3532494/d-backs-squander-strong-zach-davies-return-fall-in-extras-to-reds-to-drop-season-series/
D-backs Beleaguered Bullpen Shows Stress in Extra Inning Loss
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-beleaguered-bullpen-shows-stress-in-extra-inning-loss
A Look at the D-Backs Third Base Depth and Prospects
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/a-look-at-the-d-backs-third-base-depth-and-prospects
Can Corbin Carroll Hold On to Win Rookie of the Year Award?
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/can-corbin-carroll-hold-on-to-win-rookie-of-the-year-award?fbclid=IwAR1VINMkykXe56_OQvl0s9KI1o3k0t1-UDGQPeybITi2mL68c49gRhl9LB0
Other Baseball
J-Rod hits milestone at record speed in Mariners’ 7-HR rout
“Still, we’re not hot,” Rodríguez said. “I’m going to keep saying it: We’re not hot. We’re just playing the ball that I know we’re capable of.”
https://www.mlb.com/news/mariners-hit-7-homers-vs-royals
Wicks K’s 9, makes Cubs history in ‘unbelievable’ debut
“That was the big message today that I heard,” Wicks said. “Stick to what you do. They told me, and they just reminded me over and over again: ‘What you do is good enough. It’s why you’re here.’ And so that was a real calming message for me.”
https://www.mlb.com/news/jordan-wicks-called-up-to-cubs-for-major-league-debut
Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio Discusses Counsell’s Future, Relocation Rumors
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/08/brewers-owner-mark-attanasio-discusses-counsells-future-relocation-rumors.html
Felix Bautista Placed On Injured List With “Some Degree” Of UCL Injury
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/08/felix-bautista-placed-on-injured-list-with-some-degree-of-ucl-injury.html
California to play Curaçao for Little League World Series title
https://www.mlb.com/news/california-curacao-little-league-baseball-world-series-title-game
Anything Goes
This day in history:
Krakatoa volcano exploded in 1883
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/krakatau-explodes
This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/August_27
Horses cannot breathe through their mouths.
Horses don’t have an instinct to breathe through their mouths because their soft palate seals their pharynx except when swallowing. Horses can’t breathe through a sealed pharynx, and that is why they only breathe through their nostrils.
Baby sea otters are unable to swim.
Their mothers carry them wrapped around a piece of kelp while they hunt to keep them from drowning. This is only done until the pup learns how to float on his own eventually.
There’s one for ISH...
Loading comments...