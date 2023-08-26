Snake Bytes 8/26: Craziness in the Desert Leads to Snake Celebration

Diamondbacks News

Cincinnati 8, Arizona 10

Brandon Pfaadt finally notched his first career victory by tossing 5. 1 innings of two-run ball. The Snakes seemed to be on cruise control for this one until the bullpen got involved. That’s when things got crazy, both on the mound and in the field.

It would seem Brandon Pfaadt has arrived

Brandon Pfaadt in seven starts since returning from Reno:



41.1 IP, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, 8.5 K/9. pic.twitter.com/HdjwUJ3vw5 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) August 26, 2023

Diamondbacks Win Sixth Straight Behind Pfaadt, Youth Movement

Brandon Pfaadt continued to make his case for a long-term home in the rotation. Gabriel Moreno, Alek Thomas, Geraldo Perdomo, and Corbin Carroll combined for eight runs on five hits, with six walks, a triple (by Moreno), and three stolen bases.

Moreno motoring

Gabi's first career triple plates another insurance run. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KDD9idsiEg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2023

Diamondback Outslug Reds to Claim the Second Wild Card Slot in Standings

The offense had a big night. So did the bullpen, in both good and bad ways.

Kudos to Diamondbacks security for simply re-locating this young fan instead of ejecting him

SIGN THIS YOUNG MAN IMMEDIATELY

pic.twitter.com/eUo2ShBco6 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) August 26, 2023

Can Carroll Hold On for Rookie of the Year?

Carroll’s 55-game stretch of lackluster offense has made things more interesting in the race for NL Rookie of the Year, but the award is still clearly his to lose. With only 33 games left, and with Carroll seeming to come out of his slump, it is looking like the Diamondbacks might finally have a Rookie of the Year winner on their third big push for one.

The Pros and Cons of a September Call-Up for Lawlar

Jordan Lawlar hit the ground running when promoted to AAA Reno. But, is it honestly time to call him up?

Those Looking for Drama Narratives, the cWPA is for You

The Diamondbacks’ win over the Jordan Montgomery-led Texas Rangers produced some wild swings and some interesting narrative performances.

Other Baseball News

Michael Harris II and Defensive Positioning

The positioning cheat sheet tucked in Harri’ glove has helped to make him a defensive beast in center field.

Betts Receives Warm Welcome Returning to Fenway

It’s been four years since Betts last played in Fenway. The Boston faithful were more than ready to show appreciation for their former all-star outfielder.

Houston Loses No-Hitter in Eighth, then Walked Off

It’s safe to say, the Houston Astros are going through some things these days.

Seattle Mariners Grab Share of First in AL West

It has been 20 years since the Mariners were in this position so late in the season. The Mariners have certainly picked the right time to run down the struggles teams from Texas.

Still Hitting, DH Ohtani Rips 115 mph Double

This isn’t the first time Ohtani has been a hitter with a bum elbow. It appears he isn’t about to slow down much offensively.

