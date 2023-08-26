Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 20

Welcome back!

Last week, as we were approaching Miguel Castro’s five million dollar option for next season automatically vesting, I asked what you would rather spend that money on. Well, since then, his option has vested, and he’s five million dollars richer. Then, in game 60, he gave up a run and got the win in a pivotal game in the wildcard chase. Baseball! Any way, what could we have done instead of letting that option vest?

In third place we have kilborn with three recs and a bold strategy...

That’s, uh... that’s quite the suggestion. And quite the bet that Zach Davies would some how be better than Castro next season...

And it’s not one that everyone agrees with, as seen in MrRbi17’s four rec contribution

After you fix the roof, there won’t be a lot of money to safely ship Castro and Davies to... oh wait that might be the point.

Then in first place, was there really any doubt what the winning entry was going to be? Justin coming in with the crowd favorite and nine recs...

And there you have it. As if there could have been any doubt.

Standings Players Score Players Score gzimmerm 20 Kilnborn 16 Diamondhacks 9 Justin27 9 Spencer O'Gara 9 Makakilo 6 Jack Sommers 5 MrRbi17 4 NikT77 3 520Tommy 2

Welcome to the board Justin for the first time in this half! His winning comment puts him solidly in the middle of the pack with four weeks (I think) remaining in the season. On the other side of things gzimmerm’s lead over kilnborn is a little bit smaller now. It remains to be seen though if players like Hacks and Justin can catch back up.

On Friday, there was a play that made Torey Lovullo so mad he “blacked out”. I want you to describe his process for blowing off steam after a game like that. Go!